Pepsi CMO Todd Kaplan steps down

The 17-year PepsiCo veteran led Pepsi’s high-profile rebrand
By Jon Springer and Brian Bonilla. Published on June 04, 2024.
PepsiCo marketer Todd Kaplan is stepping down.

Credit: Jon Springer/Ad Age

Todd Kaplan, the energetic PepsiCo marketer who was behind last year’s high-profile Pepsi rebrand, is stepping down after 17 years with the beverage giant. Kaplan, who spent the last two and a half years as chief marketing officer of the Pepsi brand, is looking to pursue an opportunity “outside of the company,” according to a post he wrote on LinkedIn.

Also read: Pepsi’s rebrand was big, bold and courageous

And: Inside the Cola Wars

“Since joining PepsiCo as an MBA intern, I’ve been fortunate to be able to cram the equivalent of 10 careers into one—with all the experiences I’ve had and incredible people I‘ve encountered along the way,” Kaplan wrote. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing teams, to create and launch new brands, to reimagine and build upon the legacy of some of our most iconic brands, to generate some of the biggest cultural moments, to push the boundaries of creativity and our industry forward, and to learn and laugh a ton along the way.”

Kaplan declined to comment on his next steps. 

PepsiCo declined to share its succession plans. “Todd is an incredibly creative and innovative marketer and his impact on our brands and our business has been consistently felt throughout his tenure. We’re looking forward to seeing the impact he will continue to make in his next chapter,” the company said in a statement.

The news comes days after the Wall Street Journal reported that Dr Pepper had tied Pepsi as the second-biggest soda brand behind Coke. The June 1 report cited data from Beverage Digest but only included regular Dr Pepper and regular Pepsi, noting that Pepsi retained the second spot by itself when all varieties are included. The report, however, noted that Pepsi’s “market share has been slipping.”

Kaplan has been responsible for some large marketing moments for the Pepsi brand including its 2023 redesign.

The redesign came as part of a year-long event recognizing Pepsi’s 125th anniversary. An experiential Pepsi Diner paid tribute to the brand’s history including its prowess as an advertiser. Kaplan also was involved in the launches of Lifewter and Bubly.

Kaplan often spoke about the power of brands to cut through to distracted consumers. “Brands can play the role of helping consumers make quicker choices in that context of consumers overwhelmed with messages,” he said in 2023. 

It’s unclear whether Kaplan’s departure will have an effect on Pepsi’s agency roster. Some of the brand’s known agency partners include VaynerMedia, Translation, Motive, OMD and Mrs&Mr.

Jon Springer

Jon Springer covers sports marketing and beverage marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Maryland.

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

