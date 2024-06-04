Pepsi CMO Todd Kaplan steps down

Todd Kaplan, the energetic PepsiCo marketer who was behind last year’s high-profile Pepsi rebrand, is stepping down after 17 years with the beverage giant. Kaplan, who spent the last two and a half years as chief marketing officer of the Pepsi brand, is looking to pursue an opportunity “outside of the company,” according to a post he wrote on LinkedIn.

Also read: Pepsi’s rebrand was big, bold and courageous

And: Inside the Cola Wars

“Since joining PepsiCo as an MBA intern, I’ve been fortunate to be able to cram the equivalent of 10 careers into one—with all the experiences I’ve had and incredible people I‘ve encountered along the way,” Kaplan wrote. “I’ve had the opportunity to work with amazing teams, to create and launch new brands, to reimagine and build upon the legacy of some of our most iconic brands, to generate some of the biggest cultural moments, to push the boundaries of creativity and our industry forward, and to learn and laugh a ton along the way.”