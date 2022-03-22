PepsiCo enlists TikTok star Khaby Lame for Nitro Pepsi debut

Pepsi executives are enthusiastic about the prospect of nitrogen-infused sodas to expand appeal of its products to non-soda drinkers—an audience that’s largely been left out by experiments in flavors and ingredients that typically represent innovation in the soft-drink category. As famously done by the beer brand Guinness, the sodas are carbonated by a widget inside the cans that releases tiny nitrogen bubbles, allowing a smoother pour and foamy head, and a noticeably softer and creamier mouthfeel than typical sodas.

“Since Khaby Lame is known for pointing out the obvious with the use of his signature hand gestures, we felt he was the perfect person to show the world Nitro Pepsi is a simple solution for those who prefer less carbonation than that of a traditional cola," Todd Kaplan, chief marketing officer for brand Pepsi, said in a statement.

Two varieties—a cola and a vanilla cola—will be available in 16-oz. cans and four-packs, as well on taps.

The product has been in development for several years. Initial plans had called for a 2020 rollout but the pandemic—and further refining of the product—delayed its introduction until this year. Last month, Pepsi allowed fans to preorder the sodas exclusively on Walmart.com, where a 12-can variety pack, priced at $24, was marked as sold out March 21. Pepsi also will begin serving the brands on tap this month starting Friday exclusively at Caesar's High Roller Las Vegas.