PepsiCo takes an 8.5% stake in Celsius for $550 million

PepsiCo's deal with fitness-energy drink maker Celsius includes a long-term strategic distribution agreement
Published on August 01, 2022.
Pinterest’s dip in users less than what analysts expected in second quarter
Credit: Celsius

PepsiCo Inc. will pay $550 million for a stake in fitness-energy drink maker Celsius Holdings Inc. as part of a long-term strategic distribution agreement.

PepsiCo is getting convertible preferred stock equating to 8.5% ownership in Celsius, the companies said Monday in a statement. The soft drink giant will become the preferred distribution partner globally for Celsius and will also nominate a director to serve on its board.

Read more: How Celsius energy drink is challenging Monster and Red Bull—and winning

Shares of Celsius jumped as much as 16% in New York. The stock had been climbing recently amid analyst speculation that PepsiCo could switch to Celsius after ending a distribution pact with Bang Energy. That partnership, struck in 2020, came undone amid disputes and lawsuits. PepsiCo rose 1.2% at 10:35 a.m. New York time.

Celsius, founded in 2004, has seen fast growth for its low-sodium, vitamin-infused beverages that help burn calories. PepsiCo also owns the popular Gatorade sports drink brand. In 2019, PepsiCo acquired CytoSport, which makes Muscle Milk and Evolve protein brands.

PepsiCo’s stake in Celsius “may be an initial step toward full ownership,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kenneth Shea wrote. Together, the two companies can claim a greater share of the $18 billion US energy-drink market, he said.

Celsius is at the center of a lawsuit between Russell Simmons, co-founder of hip-hop label Def Jam Records, and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker Tim Leissner, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery and money laundering tied to the 1MDB scandal. Simmons alleges that Leissner used shares in Celsius that were jointly owned as security for his bond. Roger Ng, Leissner’s former colleague who was convicted for his role in the 1MDB crimes, joined Celsius as the firm’s most senior executive in Asia in 2016 before being scrubbed from the company’s website in 2018.

Last month, PepsiCo raised its sales forecast for the second time this year, saying volumes have held up well despite decades-high inflation. 

—Bloomberg News

