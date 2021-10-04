Procter & Gamble and Grey back group to foster diversity in Cincinnati creative community

Huenited begins as the city of Cincinnati became “majority minority” for the first time in the 2020 census. Data show 48% of the population identifies as white and 52% as non-white. In the city, 41% of residents are Black, 5% Hispanic, 3% Asian, Pacific Islander or Native American and 6% cited two or more ethnic groups. In the metro region, the population is 77% white; 12% Black; 4% Hispanic; 5% Asian, Pacific Islander or Native American; and 6% reporting two or more ethnicities. Nationwide, 60% of the population was white in the 2020 census; 13% Black; 19% Hispanic; 7% Asian, Pacific Islander or Native American; and 3% two or more races.

There’s been no citywide study on diversity and inclusion in Cincinnati’s creative industry, but Grady said it could definitely be better. “There are quite a few agencies that don’t have a single Black person,” he said. “Some have one. Even Grey, while we’ve made some amazing strides over the last two years, we’re still below the percentage makeup of the demographic we’re trying to speak to.”



A pitch deck for Huenited breaks down sponsorship commitments into four tiers, ranging from $5,000 and 50 hours annually in time commitment for small businesses up to 49 employees up to $50,000 plus 500 hours from the biggest companies with 500-plus employees. Grady said initial reception has been positive from other branding and marketing agencies and big local marketers, such as Kroger Co. P&G’s involvement as a charter supporter will play a big role in helping draw others, he said.

P&G last year reported progress on diversity in hiring and management over the past five years but showed needs for improvement, particularly with Black and Hispanic employees and managers, whose proportions remained below that for the U.S. population as a whole.

New York University marketing professor and industry pundit Scott Galloway, speaking at P&G’s Signal 2021 virtual event in July, challenged the company to drop requirements for college degrees if it wants to make strides in diversity hiring.

“We need more on-ramps into the greatest wealth creator to build the middle class in history, and that is U.S. corporation,” Galloway said. “What P&G needs to do [is] take 10, 20, 40, 50% of their entry-level jobs and decide that they don't necessarily require a traditional four-year bachelor of arts. Because when you say at P&G, or Apple or Tesla we are only going to hire college grads, what you've said is, ‘We want to hire less Black people. We want to hire less Latino people. We want to hire, less, single mothers.’”

“Certainly that conversation is not a new one and is maturing a bit now as we figure things out,” P&G’s Betts said. “As we’ve continued to recruit at P&G and tried to understand how to meet our own goals in terms of diversity, we understand that we have to do something different to get a different result. There are lots of folks in the industry who are practicing as creatives who may not have a college degree as a creative.”

Grady notes that one way Huenited will help address the education issue is by providing full scholarships for creative education in the city, which has, among other things, what Betts described as strong creative programs at magnet high schools, the top U.S. public design school at the University of Cincinnati, and other strong offerings nearby, including at the University of Northern Kentucky. Internship and mentorship opportunities from member companies will also play a role, Grady said.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.