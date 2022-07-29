Marketing News & Strategy

Procter & Gamble cuts marketing spending in face of inflation and supply woes

Ad spending remains well above pre-pandemic levels but decreased last quarter amid inflation pressure on margins and supply issues for some categories
By Jack Neff. Published on July 29, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
Credit: Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co. pulled back substantially on ad spending as a share of sales last quarter amid rising commodity inflation and supply-chain constraints, but the company said its spending remains well ahead of pre-pandemic levels and in line with historical norms.

Overall, ad spending cutbacks don’t look to be hurting much. P&G had organic sales growth of 7%, 5% without adjustments for currency, acquisitions or divestitures, to $19.5 billion. And the company said its market share grew by 0.5 percentage points across its full global business in the quarter.

The company reported overhead and marketing “efficiencies” in the quarter of 2% of sales, or $390 million, of which marketing was likely the largest part. In prior years, P&G has spent such savings by putting the dollars into marketing. But, as with the prior quarter, that wasn’t the case in the just-ended fiscal fourth quarter.

The pullback comes despite P&G now recouping most of its commodity-fueled cost increases through price hikes. The company reported close to $900 million in cost inflation, offset by around $760 million in price hikes last quarter, with more across-the-board price hikes to come this quarter.

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

“Our spending has been somewhat reduced” in the quarter, said P&G Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten in a media briefing. Cost pressure was part of the reason, he said.

“That was also driven by the supply situation to a degree,” Schulten said. “We still have a number of categories that are not in full supply, so heavy advertising in categories where we are not in supply doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

But he said P&G will not pull back broadly on advertising. And he noted that P&G’s media spending is up more than $1.2 billion annually since 2019 and up 0.4 points as a share of sales since then.

More from Ad Age
P&G conference takeaways—the economy's not bad and TikTok's not social
Jack Neff
Procter & Gamble sees inflationary pressure for ads to perform, but isn't giving up on purpose
Jack Neff
Grey and WPP name new Procter & Gamble lead amid shakeup
Jack Neff

'We don't see a lot of trade down'

P&G’s capability to drive targeted media—shifting more money to digital and from “broad-based TV to more targeted TV”—has allowed the company to reach the same number of consumers with higher frequency and higher quality even with less spending, Schulten said.

“You will see some of our productivity flow through to the bottom line,” he said. “Some of it will be reinvested over time.”

P&G’s unit volume has been hurt by price hikes, but taking away the effect of the shutdown of much of its Russian business, overall volume still rose 1% in the quarter, Schulten said. And organic sales in its beauty business were flat, hurt by the loss of SK-II sales due to COVID-19-related lockdowns in China.

Some consumers are pulling back on purchases now in light of recent price hikes, Schulten said. “We don’t see a lot of trade down in our portfolio,” he added, and the company is benefiting from having multiple price tiers in many categories. In some cases, he said, P&G is still getting consumers to trade up with marketing that focuses on superior value and innovation.

Still, Bernstein Research found P&G’s U.S. market share declined by more than 0.5 percentage points in the most recent quarter of data from NielsenIQ. Evercore ISI has similarly seen P&G sales momentum slowing of late based on IRI data, attributing that in part to rivals Kimberly-Clark Corp. and Colgate-Palmolive Co. seeing results accelerate as their retail shipments increase and supply-chain problems ease.

Shares of P&G fell 4.7% to $141.09 in Friday morning trading.

Ad Age Small Agency Awards

See all of the 2022 winners
Click here
More news from Ad Age
How Roku aims to increase advertiser interest after adding users
Parker Herren
Thinx launches campaign amid Tampax shortages, sustainability concerns and Kimberly-Clark cash influx
Jack Neff
How Procter & Gamble disrupted insecticides with startup brand
Jack Neff
Top marketers depart Unilever and Kimberly-Clark
Jack Neff

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Amazon highlights its 'marketing stream' after ad revenue climbs

Amazon highlights its 'marketing stream' after ad revenue climbs
Apple narrowly tops estimates as iPhone fares better than feared

Apple narrowly tops estimates as iPhone fares better than feared
Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news

Layoffs and budget cuts—tracking economic moves and news
Marketers and agencies at odds over procurement departments

Marketers and agencies at odds over procurement departments
20 brands gaining Gen Z attention right now

20 brands gaining Gen Z attention right now
Hulu to accept more political ads after pushback

Hulu to accept more political ads after pushback