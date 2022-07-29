Procter & Gamble cuts marketing spending in face of inflation and supply woes

'We don't see a lot of trade down'

P&G’s capability to drive targeted media—shifting more money to digital and from “broad-based TV to more targeted TV”—has allowed the company to reach the same number of consumers with higher frequency and higher quality even with less spending, Schulten said.

“You will see some of our productivity flow through to the bottom line,” he said. “Some of it will be reinvested over time.”

P&G’s unit volume has been hurt by price hikes, but taking away the effect of the shutdown of much of its Russian business, overall volume still rose 1% in the quarter, Schulten said. And organic sales in its beauty business were flat, hurt by the loss of SK-II sales due to COVID-19-related lockdowns in China.

Some consumers are pulling back on purchases now in light of recent price hikes, Schulten said. “We don’t see a lot of trade down in our portfolio,” he added, and the company is benefiting from having multiple price tiers in many categories. In some cases, he said, P&G is still getting consumers to trade up with marketing that focuses on superior value and innovation.

Still, Bernstein Research found P&G’s U.S. market share declined by more than 0.5 percentage points in the most recent quarter of data from NielsenIQ. Evercore ISI has similarly seen P&G sales momentum slowing of late based on IRI data, attributing that in part to rivals Kimberly-Clark Corp. and Colgate-Palmolive Co. seeing results accelerate as their retail shipments increase and supply-chain problems ease.



Shares of P&G fell 4.7% to $141.09 in Friday morning trading.