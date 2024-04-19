Procter & Gamble hikes ad spending 14% but organic growth slows

The company now sees earnings, excluding some items, in a range of $6.49 to $6.55 a share in the current fiscal year — an increase of 12 cents from the previous forecast and above analysts’ average estimate. Gross margin, a gauge of profitability, also came in above estimates for the quarter ended March 31. The company said costs have fallen in part due to curtailed overtime at production lines and shifts to lower-cost ingredients.

While earnings in the quarter beat expectations, sales fell short. Organic sales, which strip out the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign-exchange impacts, increased slightly less than analysts had projected. Shipment volumes were little changed from a year earlier.

Asked if P&G would hike spending or roll back prices given slower organic sales growth compared to prior quarters combined with strong margin growth, Schulten said consumer takeaway of P&G products remains very strong, outside of specific issues, such as that with SK-II in China.

“That is a reflection of the strong marketing investment this quarter and in previous quarters,” he said. “Very strong gross margin progress the team has made in the quarter will enable us to stay fully invested for the balance of the year and going into next year, and that’s the plan.”