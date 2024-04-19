Procter & Gamble hikes ad spending 14% but organic growth slows

P&G posted higher-than-expected sales growth in its grooming division, which includes Gillette razors, citing higher prices in Europe and Latin America. Schulten said that business has been bolstered by total body shaving and intimate hair removal products, which P&G has targeted with shaving gels and Braun electric shavers for both men and women.
P&G’s fabric-care business, which sells Tide detergent, also outperformed last quarter. Its health care and baby products divisions, however, came under pressure, with volumes dropping in both categories, the maker of Pampers said.
P&G has struggled to expand sales in China, where it sells SK-II beauty products, amid weak consumer confidence. “The consumer is still a little bit shaken,” Schulten said of China. “I think the market is coming back slowly. Will it be bumpy in the future? Yes, it won’t be a straight line.”
P&G shares have advanced 7.3% this year through Thursday’s close, outpacing the 5.1% gain of the S&P 500 Index.
—Bloomberg News with Ad Age reporter Jack Neff