Cream cheese crisis becomes an opportunity for Kraft’s Philadelphia brand

The spot goes on to introduce a website, spreadthefeeling.com, where consumers can exchange a receipt for an alternative dessert for a limited number of $20 digital gift cards offered on Dec. 17 and 18.

Kraft’s generous offer comes with a potential reward for the brand in the form of rich first-party consumer data. Shoppers’ names—and thanks to the receipts, what they buy—will become known to the brand and could be used in personalized promotions and further product development. This intelligence—like cream cheese itself—has become more valuable for brands now that identifying browser “cookies” are on their way out.

See all of Ad Age’s 2021 Marketers of the Year here

Cream cheese consumption skyrocketed with the onset of the pandemic in 2020, when hunkered down consumers ate more meals at home and put their kitchens and baking skills to work. According to Kraft Heinz, consumption soared by 18% in 2020 and has remained at elevated levels with the return of demand in the foodservice channel. Demand from bagel shops for the Philadelphia brand has increased by 75% from November of 2020 to November of this year, said Basak Oguz, Philadelphia marketing director, in an email to Ad Age.

Oguz added that Kraft would be investing “millions” in the brand in an effort to increase production and availability.

Among the issues facing cream cheese availability in the U.S. was a cyberattack affecting Schreiber Foods, a Wisconsin-based dairy processor (It wasn’t clear if Kraft Heinz and Schreiber do business together). The incident sidelined production and distribution in October, and its effects have reverberated throughout the food world. Intermittent supply issues could last for another several months, according to reports.