Phone brand Nothing teases Jaguar’s ‘Copy Nothing’ rebrand

The redesign is specific to Nothing’s X account, as it’s “the optimal platform to spark and grow conversation in real-time,” said Lauren Mahon, global senior social media manager at Nothing.

“This idea came to me during a morning meeting when I saw an opportunity to leverage a bubbling conversation on X to create a fun, reactive stunt,” she said in an email. “Within ten minutes, we created a new logo on Photoshop in a similar style font to that of Jaguar’s, updated our bio to “Copy Jaguar,” hit send on X and watched it snowball.”

Nothing’s post received more than 2 million impressions and thousands of shares in under eight hours, Mahon wrote in a LinkedIn post. The X stunt reached more than 10 million impressions as of Friday morning.

“We saw an opportunity to insert ourselves into the conversation about a legacy brand in an entirely different industry, and in doing so, we were able to increase our brand awareness while having a bit of fun in our distinctively cheeky tone of voice,” Mahon said.

She declined to confirm how long the brand will stick with its “Copy Jaguar” branding.