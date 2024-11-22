Phone brand Nothing teases Jaguar’s ‘Copy Nothing’ rebrand

Jaguar’s redesign was meant to position the automaker as an ultraluxury brand barrelling into the future. Instead, it has been criticized by anti-DEI crusaders who accused the brand of “going woke” and design pros who called it derivative.
Now, London-based phone and earbud maker Nothing has piled on by making a joke at the British car brand’s expense by revealing its own rebrand on X inspired by Jaguar’s. One post simply reads “Copy Jaguar,” playing off the “Copy Nothing” tagline that accompanied the car brand’s widely-panned video featuring people wearing futuristic clothing in alien, monochromatic settings.
Nothing also changed its X bio to its new tagline, as Jaguar did.