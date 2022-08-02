Planet Fitness abandons Publicis bespoke model, moves back to Barkley after less than a year

Planet Fitness is moving away from the single holding company model and back to working with Barkley as its agency of record less than a year after appointing a bespoke unit within Publicis Groupe to handle the account.
The Kansas City, Missouri-based shop had last worked with Planet Fitness from 2019 through 2021, before the appointment last September of Publicis’ Team Lift, following a five-month long review.
Planet Fitness confirmed the shift on Tuesday with a statement from McCall Gosselin, senior VP of communications. She noted that the new AOR appointment includes Crossmedia.