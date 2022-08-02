Planet Fitness abandons Publicis bespoke model, moves back to Barkley after less than a year

The change follows the exit of the brand’s chief marketing officer, Jeremy Tucker, in May. A marketing veteran who has worked at PepsiCo, Disney and Nissan, Tucker joined the company in 2019 and spearheaded several digital marketing initiatives designed to keep the brand relevant during the pandemic as consumers shied away from in-person workouts.

Hampton, New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness said it was searching for Tucker’s replacement.

The brand spent about $225 million last year on advertising, an investment that was funded by the company as well as franchises, which are required to spend 7% of their monthly membership dues on advertising, according to company financial filings.

Late last year, Planet Fitness rolled out the first work from Publicis following its consolidation with the holding company from a roster of 16 separate agencies.