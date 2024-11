Pop-Tarts set a high bar with last year’s live toasting of its “edible mascot.” A frosted strawberry Pop-Tart mascot was lowered into a giant toaster while holding the sign, “Dreams really do come true.” A giant edible version slid out of the toaster and was eaten by the winning team. The idea, from Weber Shandwick, won the Cannes’ Brand Experience & Activation Grand Prix. Weber is also the agency of record behind this year’s edible mascots. Last year’s stunt went viral, giving Kellanova significant earned media attention for the first year of its sponsorship of the bowl game. Given that success, it’s no surprise that Kellanova is leaning into the mascot shtick again.



This year, customers can buy limited-edition Pop-Tarts packs, with each pastry featuring images that commemorate the best moments from the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl, including the frosted strawberry mascot stunt.