Popeyes CMO Bruno Cardinali is leaving the chicken chain

Cardinali said he would stay with Popeyes through the end of the month as his duties transition to his team. The company was not immediately available to comment on plans to succeed him.



Popeyes is owned by Restaurant Brands International (RBI), which also controls the Burger King, Tim Hortons and Firehouse Subs brands. Cardinali arrived at Popeyes in early 2019 following a year as Burger King’s head of marketing for Latin America. He previously spent 13 years at Unilever. Cardinali in 2021 was named to Ad Age's 40 Under 40 list honoring influential industry executives.

Cardinali is best known for his role in the launch and marketing of Popeyes’ chicken sandwich. Released in August of 2019, it was an immediate hit with fans, stunning rivals across the industry and prompting them to rush out their own versions. Last year, Popeyes participated in the industry trend of teaming up with celebrities, crafting a Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce in partnership with the rapper, along with a line of merchandise.

Matt Rubin, currently CMO for RBI Asia Pacific, will return to Miami to take on the role of interim CMO of Popeyes, a spokesperson said. The company will concurrently launch an external search for a permanent CMO over the coming months.