Popeyes CMO Bruno Cardinali is leaving the chicken chain

Bruno Cardinali, whose marketing team fired the first shot in the chicken sandwich wars, is leaving Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, he told Ad Age.
Cardinali, Popeyes' chief marketing officer for U.S. & Canada, said he plans to leave the chain at the end of the month.
“I’m beyond proud of the team I built, the results we delivered and especially in how we elevated Popeyes whole new level, as a national powerhouse in marketing, in culture and in QSR,” Cardinali said in an email. “After reflecting about my personal plans and goals, I’ve decided to take some time off to focus on my family and on myself. This is something that I’ve always wanted to do, and I’m beyond excited to embrace this opportunity and, with time, explore my next step.”
Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.