Postmates ‘hijacks’ fitness and insurance ads to make you hungry

Delivery platform Postmates pulls its latest comedic move to remind people how hungry they are.
New spots created out of agency Mother L.A. appear to be run-of-the-mill shills for familiar categories such as insurance, airlines and health. A pitchman sells a policy, an exercise guru lunges with vigor and a kid stares excitedly out of a jumbo jet. But the stories soon take a strange turn when the spokescharacters incongruously begin to chow down on pizza, ramen and more.
