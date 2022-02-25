Marketing News & Strategy

Postmates ‘hijacks’ fitness and insurance ads to make you hungry

Campaign from Mother L.A. subverts familiar advertising conventions with a case of the munchies
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on February 25, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Major marketers brace for repercussions from Ukraine invasion
Credit: Postmates

Delivery platform Postmates pulls its latest comedic move to remind people how hungry they are. 

New spots created out of agency Mother L.A. appear to be run-of-the-mill shills for familiar categories such as insurance, airlines and health. A pitchman sells a policy, an exercise guru lunges with vigor and a kid stares excitedly out of a jumbo jet. But the stories soon take a strange turn when the spokescharacters incongruously begin to chow down on pizza, ramen and more. 

Subscribe to Ad Age to stay up to date on the latest marketing and advertising news.

The spots, directed by Steve Rogers via Revolver, are the latest iteration of the brand’s “When All You Can Food is Think About” platform, which launched in 2020 with a series of ads that transposed words in sentences to highlight consumer cravings.

Read: Your cravings make you delusional in Postmates’ latest campaign

“We wanted to break advertising to advertise what makes Postmates so special,” said Simon Bruyn, Mother L.A. executive creative director, in a statement. “For years, our goal has been to surprise people with cravings. It’s the more human rationale for why we decide to eat what we eat.  This campaign hits right at the heart of advertising itself to deliver that point, with a special nod to our home here in LA.”

That nod to the city of angels can be seen in out-of-home ads that tell a similar story across pairs of street benches. Benches on the left feature a boxer or a 1-800-laywer type redirecting their gazes to other benches across the way promoting local restaurants such as Zankou Chicken or the city’s best sushi spots.

Credit: Postmates

Postmates is owned by Uber Techologies Inc, parent company to fellow delivery platform Uber Eats, which earlier this month debuted its Super Bowl ad starring Jennifer Coolidge promoting how the service delivers more than just grub.

Previously, Postmates and Mother L.A. created a luxury “cookbook” that instructed consumers on making the meals within its pages —by ordering them from Postmates.

Read: Postmates made a 'cookbook' that doesn't require you to cook. 

Credit: Postmates

In this article:

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

233384360.jpg

Major marketers brace for repercussions from Ukraine invasion
Discovery’s CEO eyes free option as streaming strategy takes shape

Discovery’s CEO eyes free option as streaming strategy takes shape
Twitter responds to Ukraine crisis with tips on deleting account

Twitter responds to Ukraine crisis with tips on deleting account
Estee Lauder suspends president John Demsey over racial slur on Instagram

Estee Lauder suspends president John Demsey over racial slur on Instagram
The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now

The top 5 brand TikToks you need to know about right now
Activision undergoes executive shakeup ahead of Microsoft sale

Activision undergoes executive shakeup ahead of Microsoft sale
Target bets on bringing Starbucks orders to your car with your groceries

Target bets on bringing Starbucks orders to your car with your groceries
Pepsi debuts nitrogen-infused Nitro Pepsi

Pepsi debuts nitrogen-infused Nitro Pepsi