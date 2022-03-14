Powerade debuts mental health-focused ad with Simone Biles

Powerade is focusing on athletes’ mental as well as physical health in a new global campaign that stars U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and highlights that “pause is power.”
A new spot from the Coca-Cola-owned beverage brand, which debuted last night during the NCAA March Madness Selection Sunday program, features a cast of high-profile athletes and sports figures alongside Biles. They include Premier League soccer coach and Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte, Great Britain Olympic gold medalist diver Tom Daley and former NBA stars Chris Webber and Jason Williams.
The spot is the first work in what Powerade plans to be a multi-year platform that will celebrate the regenerative strength that can be found in a moment of pause, giving ourselves time to be “human” in contrast to a "win at all costs" mentality.
It begins with Conte telling players in a locker room that the “secret to winning is to pause.” It continues to depict various teams and athletes taking a break from normal activity. NFL players perform ballet moves in the rain; Daley, a known knitting fanatic, instructs the rest of his team in how to knit sweaters; and Biles tells a press conference she’s taking a break and then gets her nails done, telling a goat—an apparent reference to her being the G.O.A.T—that it’s important to “be human.” The spot ends with a young gymnast falling off the beam, with Biles reassuring her, “Hey, you’ll get it tomorrow.”