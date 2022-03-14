Powerade debuts mental health-focused ad with Simone Biles

See all of Ad Age's A-List 2022 winners here.

The campaign is the first high-profile brand work for Biles since she pulled out of competing in most of her events at the summer Olympics to focus on her mental health. She did appear in August in a campaign for protein brand Core Power, but that campaign used existing footage. Biles' decision to pull out of Olympic events, along with tennis star Naomi Osaka pulling out of matches to focus on her mental health, has prompted a major cultural debate about the mental health of athletes.

“I’ve come to recognize the power of a pause, and ‘Pause is Power,’ the new campaign from the Powerade brand is a timely reminder to take a moment when we need it—whether for a deep breath, a timeout or even a season out”, Biles said in a statement. “We push ourselves hard physically and emotionally to achieve our dreams but if we are not our best mentally, then we are not maximizing our full potential. I want to help encourage everybody to be kinder to themselves because that’s when we’re at our strongest and we can achieve the most.”

"Behind every goal and achievement is a person who has worked hard to succeed,” added Claire Pinel, Powerade global brand director, in a statement. “Competition comes with great pressure and intensity and it’s important to remind people of the power that can be found in the simple act of a pause, allowing us to come back better and stronger."

The spot was created by Publicis agencies working together in a “Power of One” offering, drawing from creative and production teams across Publicis Italy, Publicis Mexico, Leo Burnett Chicago and Digitas NY. High-profile directing collective Traktor directed the commercial.