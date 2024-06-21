Pride 2024—How brands and organizations are celebrating this June

Pride Month is a celebration of love and people being their authentic selves, and historically, brands have celebrated this idea as well as progress in LGBTQ+ rights. However, after a quiet Pride Month in 2023 due to ongoing backlash, and a surge in anti-queer rhetoric in America, Pride Month 2024 has taken more serious undertones.

Along with celebratory ads, many campaigns this year directly address stigmas, stereotypes and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and sentiment. Others directly tackle access to medical care for queer people.

Throughout the month, Ad Age is shining a light on the creative accomplishments and contributions of LGBTQ+ talent in the marketing industry and beyond. Read the essays here.