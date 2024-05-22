Why Pride Month marketing is quieter this year—and how brands can avoid backlash

It’s a stark contrast to years past, when brands clamored for press coverage with in-person activations, special merchandise and partnerships, and extensive marketing campaigns. If a brand does have Pride plans this year, they are beginning later than in prior years, when many collections debuted in early or mid-May. Some say this is deliberate.

“A lot of brands are going to go live during Pride because it’s a defined time for the community without that long tail,” said Reeves. “If you go live in April or May, a boycott can get going and can screw with what you want to do in June.”

Bryan Pierce, founder and chief creative officer of 1964 Agency, said his agency, which typically works with a lot of alcohol brands, has seen a decline in demand for Pride work this year.

“We usually get a lot of projects, especially last minute for Juneteenth and for Pride and oddly enough, it has been very quiet for us even on project support,” he said. “We have not had a big uptick.”

Though 1964 Agency, which derived its name from the Civil Rights Act of 1964 banning racial, religious, national and sexual discrimination, is working with Absolut on a Pride initiative—it’s the vodka brand’s agency of record for LGBTQ strategy—Absolut did not respond to an inquiry for comment.

Decreasing corporate support

GLSEN, a nonprofit focused on creating safe and inclusive education for LGBTQ youth, typically has corporate partnerships in which a portion of proceeds from Pride collections support its endeavors. Last year, the organization took a $1.8 million hit following public attacks on Target, a GLSEN partner, and Bud Light, according to Paul Irwin-Dudek, deputy executive director for development. This year, GLSEN has also seen its corporate support around Pride merchandise “significantly decrease,” Irwin-Dudek said.

Many brands appear to be taking their Pride cues from a mass retailer such as Target, which cited employee safety amid “volatile circumstances” as the reason for downsizing its Pride collection last year. When asked about the reason for the change in strategy this year, a Target spokesman pointed to a statement the retailer released earlier this month.

“Target is committed to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month and year-round,” the statement read. “Most importantly, we want to create a welcoming and supportive environment for our LGBTQIA+ team members, which reflects our culture of care for the over 400,000 people who work at Target.” The statement noted Target will have a presence at local and national Pride events and that its “curated” selection of Pride products will be available in select stores and online.