Why Pride Month marketing is quieter this year—and how brands can avoid backlash

Earlier this month, Target announced it would be scaling back its Pride Month products this year—the collection will no longer include childrenswear and will only be available for purchase online and in half of the chain’s 2,000 stores.
The Minneapolis-based retailer, which has offered Pride products for more than a decade, is not the only brand pulling back on Pride. Prompted by last year’s backlash and boycotts from conservative groups, as well as pressure from activist investors, many marketers appear wary this year of being overly vocal about LGBTQ+ support.
Only a handful of brands have announced Pride merchandise collections so far this year. Those with Pride plans for 2024, such as American Eagle, Converse and Levi’s, declined to make executives available to talk about them. Other brands that typically market Pride, including Kohl’s, Crocs and The North Face, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. Amid an election year and intensifying culture clashes in the U.S., marketers are also challenged by global conflicts, such as the Israel-Hamas war. This is creating a much quieter June, experts said, with one comparing this year’s Pride Month to that of 15 years ago, before more recent progress, for example.
“This thing that was considered sacrosanct, a done deal that Pride was a time of community, has now come up for discussion,” said Rana Reeves, founder and CEO of RanaVerse, noting that other DE&I celebrations such as Black History Month are also facing the same cultural targeting “under this umbrella of woke.” He added, “This is all causing nervousness in the brand world.”