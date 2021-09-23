Progressive names 3M exec as new CMO

Progressive Insurance announced today the hire of Remi Kent as chief marketing officer. Kent, who formerly was senior VP and global CMO of the consumer business group at 3M, replaces Progressive’s longtime top marketer Jeff Charney, who is retiring. She starts Nov. 1.
At 3M, Kent helped the company surge during the pandemic with messaging focused around PPE, educating consumers on the use of masks and respirators. She’s now tasked with operating the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based Progressive’s massive advertising budget. Last year, the company spent around $2 billion on advertising, an 11% increase from 2019. Earlier this year, Kent was named to Ad Age's Leading Women list.