Publicis Media's inclusion investment fund awards first recipients

AspireTV, Fuse Media and Canela Media among the diverse-owned brands awarded part of the $25 million fund
By Parker Herren. Published on June 13, 2022.
Publicis Media has selected 10 diverse-owned media brands to award part of the $25 million it has allocated to help fund diverse creators, content and industry infrastructure. 

Alpha Precision Media, AspireTV, Canela Media, Complex Networks, Fuse Media, Hip Rock Star Media and a partnership between DAX and Breakbeat Media, were among the first round of recipients, with three others expected to be revealed in the coming months. These brands were selected from 50 diverse-owned, operated or targeted producers and suppliers who submitted ideas for the first round of APX’s Inclusion Investment Fund.

Last summer, the media agency announced the Once & For All Coalition, a collection of agency executives and brand marketers to further equitable backing for diverse creators, content and industry infrastructure. The coalition’s investment arm, APX Content Ventures, committed a multi-year sum of $25 million.

From those selected, APX’s funding will help develop over 20 pieces of programming in a vast range of formats, from documentary to reality to scripted content. One, Fuse Media’s, “We Need to Talk About America,” is already available to stream on Fuse TV. The show features a panel of bicultural and first-generation American comedians roasting the oddities of America, such as eating contests, social media and gender reveal parties.

More than 30 advertisers are currently participating in the Once & For All Coalition, which gives them first access to content developed via APX Content Ventures, and the ability to develop sponsorship, branding and partnership opportunities for the programming.

In addition to funding partner content, APX has directly produced inclusive content in collaboration with media platforms, including “Inside the Black Box” with Crackle Plus and The General, “Impact with Gal Gadot” with National Geographic, and “Big Boys Don’t Cry” with Sky TV and Royal London.

The 10 media brands are also part of a measurement pilot designed to help create more equitable solutions for counting multicultural audiences, which has been a long-standing issue in the industry

Alongside APX Content Ventures, the Once & For All Coalition has developed Prism, a readiness tool for businesses to develop more equitable relationships, and an automatic opt-in program for its media buyers and planners to fairly engage, evaluate and invest in opportunities with diverse-owned and targeted suppliers.

Publicis received 167 ideas, and proposals were selected based on the content, equitable terms for producers, how they think about diversity in front of and behind the camera, and the ways brands can play a role within and alongside the content, among other criteria.

Parker Herren

Parker Herren is a general assignment reporter at Ad Age. He previously covered pop culture and entertainment as a freelance journalist and worked in the fitness and performing arts industries. Parker is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Follow him on Twitter @parkerdelrey

