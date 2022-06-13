Publicis Media's inclusion investment fund awards first recipients

Last summer, the media agency announced the Once & For All Coalition, a collection of agency executives and brand marketers to further equitable backing for diverse creators, content and industry infrastructure. The coalition’s investment arm, APX Content Ventures, committed a multi-year sum of $25 million.

From those selected, APX’s funding will help develop over 20 pieces of programming in a vast range of formats, from documentary to reality to scripted content. One, Fuse Media’s, “We Need to Talk About America,” is already available to stream on Fuse TV. The show features a panel of bicultural and first-generation American comedians roasting the oddities of America, such as eating contests, social media and gender reveal parties.

More than 30 advertisers are currently participating in the Once & For All Coalition, which gives them first access to content developed via APX Content Ventures, and the ability to develop sponsorship, branding and partnership opportunities for the programming.