Publicis Media's inclusion investment fund awards first recipients

Publicis Media has selected 10 diverse-owned media brands to award part of the $25 million it has allocated to help fund diverse creators, content and industry infrastructure.
Alpha Precision Media, AspireTV, Canela Media, Complex Networks, Fuse Media, Hip Rock Star Media and a partnership between DAX and Breakbeat Media, were among the first round of recipients, with three others expected to be revealed in the coming months. These brands were selected from 50 diverse-owned, operated or targeted producers and suppliers who submitted ideas for the first round of APX’s Inclusion Investment Fund.