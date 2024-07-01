Marketing News & Strategy

Red Lobster and Flavor Flav team up on a secret meal

The troubled seafood chain hopes Flavor Flav’s Faves will boost traffic
By Erika Wheless. Published on July 01, 2024.
Flavor Flav’s secret meal includes Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, bacon mac and cheese and a side.

Credit: Red Lobster

It’s not clear whether Flavor Flav’s love for Red Lobster will be enough to turn the tides for the troubled seafood chain. But that doesn’t mean he won’t try.

Red Lobster is rolling out a Flavor Flav secret meal as the chain tries to draw new customers after filing for bankruptcy earlier this year. The meal includes Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, bacon mac and cheese and a side. It won’t be listed on menus, but fans can order it by asking for “Flavor Flav’s Faves” at participating restaurants. BarkleyOKRP is the shop behind the new dish.

Flavor Flav was quick to come to the brand’s aid to “save one of America’s greatest dining dynasties” after it filed for Chapter 11 in May. The next month, he posted about ordering the whole menu. Red Lobster even made him a new clock chain.

Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy after years of declining sales due to the pandemic, as well as high labor and food costs. It’s also seen churn in the C-suite and purported mismanagement by Thai Union, a stakeholder whose divestment left Red Lobster with a lot of debt and little financial backing. The chain did see a bump in traffic when it made its $20 “Endless Shrimp” deal permanent last year, but it underestimated how many customers would take advantage of the deal. It lost more than $11 million in the third quarter of 2024. Since then, the brand has closed about 100 restaurants. 

Flavor Flav isn’t just a fan of the seafood chain. He recently made headlines for saying he would sponsor the U.S. women’s water polo team this summer in Paris after the team’s captain put out a call on social media asking for support.

Check out more Olympics news here.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a marketing reporter covering restaurants and food.

