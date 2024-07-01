Red Lobster and Flavor Flav team up on a secret meal

It’s not clear whether Flavor Flav’s love for Red Lobster will be enough to turn the tides for the troubled seafood chain. But that doesn’t mean he won’t try.

Red Lobster is rolling out a Flavor Flav secret meal as the chain tries to draw new customers after filing for bankruptcy earlier this year. The meal includes Maine lobster tail, snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, bacon mac and cheese and a side. It won’t be listed on menus, but fans can order it by asking for “Flavor Flav’s Faves” at participating restaurants. BarkleyOKRP is the shop behind the new dish.

Flavor Flav was quick to come to the brand’s aid to “save one of America’s greatest dining dynasties” after it filed for Chapter 11 in May. The next month, he posted about ordering the whole menu. Red Lobster even made him a new clock chain.