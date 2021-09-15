Cadillac Lyriq begins brand's latest overhaul with help from Regina King

Cadillac is calling on Regina King to help jump-start its all-electric future. The actress, who’s been appearing in Caddy ads for more than a year, is now tasked with pitching the Lyriq, the General Motors brand’s first electric SUV.
The vehicle marks the beginning of an EV push that will eventually lead to Cadillac eliminating internal combustion engines by 2030.
The ad, called “The Beauty of Defiance,” comes as GM begins accepting reservations for the Lyriq on Saturday. The ad comes from Leo Burnett and shows King interacting with an audible ad script while ordering scene changes—like calling for a stormy scene, rather than a sunny one.
“Like Regina King states in the new TV commercial, our talented team of designers and engineers chose to be bold and went off-script when developing Lyriq, setting a new direction for Cadillac,” Cadillac Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Grady Dias said in a statement. “Our new campaign embraces that spirit as we usher in a new electric chapter for Cadillac.”
As part of the campaign, Cadillac will run sponsored livestream content on YouTube’s masthead featuring prolific YouTube content creators iJustine and Lewis Hilsenteger. The livestream will run for two hours on Sept. 18 starting at 2 p.m. ET.