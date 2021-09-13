Marketing News & Strategy

Rent the Runway boosts marketing amid sweatpants fatigue

The brand is working with Yard NYC for the first time
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on September 13, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Geico’s ‘Scoop! There It Is!’ is now a real ice cream

Rent the Runway has a new campaign.

Credit: Rent the Runway

Consumers are over sweatpants, and Rent the Runway has noticed. After more than 18 months of elastic-waist leisure-wear, many Americans are starting to diversify their closets, and the New York-based clothing rental service is this week debuting a brand campaign designed to capture their attention.

“We felt like this was really the right moment,” says Anushka Salinas, president and chief operating officer of Rent the Runway. “What we have seen since back to spring and summer is that customers and subscribers have been ready to get dressed and in a different way than in 2020—no more sweatpants. She wants to wear corporate pants and color and get back out there.”

During the pandemic, Rent the Runway decreased its marketing in response to slower business trends. While the bulk of the last year’s growth has been organic and through word of mouth, Salinas says the time is right to spread the word about the brand in a “bigger and bolder way than before.” Some of the company’s fastest growth is coming from markets such as Knoxville and Nashville where Rent the Runway has not had a strong presence previously.

Related articles
The marketing formula behind shop-in-shops like Ulta in Target
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Apple, Target and Costco among big brand winners during COVID
Jack Neff
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns as in-person event
Adrianne Pasquarelli

The new work includes a 60-second spot showcasing all the diverse activities for which Rent the Runway can help customers dress. Indeed, Salinas says the pandemic has prompted many to create “micro occasions” around new opportunities to get dressed up. Rent the Runway worked with Yard NYC on the project. The campaign will include paid media, connected TV, digital video, social media, out-of-home and audio.

The last time the apparel company had a brand campaign was 2017. For that work, Rent the Runway worked with Wednesday.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Geico’s ‘Scoop! There It Is!’ is now a real ice cream

Geico’s ‘Scoop! There It Is!’ is now a real ice cream

Apple debuts next iPhone, Vogue streams Met Gala and Emmys air: The Week Ahead

Apple debuts next iPhone, Vogue streams Met Gala and Emmys air: The Week Ahead
Bank of America CMO Meredith Verdone exits and the bank eliminates the role

Bank of America CMO Meredith Verdone exits and the bank eliminates the role
Chicago ad cites Texas controversies in move to lure companies, workers

Chicago ad cites Texas controversies in move to lure companies, workers

Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Can sneakerheads save city retail?

Can sneakerheads save city retail?
J Balvin stars in Dolby Atmos ad

J Balvin stars in Dolby Atmos ad

Watch Doja Cat channel Olivia Newton-John in Pepsi’s ‘Grease’ remake

Watch Doja Cat channel Olivia Newton-John in Pepsi’s ‘Grease’ remake