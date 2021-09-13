Rent the Runway boosts marketing amid sweatpants fatigue

Consumers are over sweatpants, and Rent the Runway has noticed. After more than 18 months of elastic-waist leisure-wear, many Americans are starting to diversify their closets, and the New York-based clothing rental service is this week debuting a brand campaign designed to capture their attention.

“We felt like this was really the right moment,” says Anushka Salinas, president and chief operating officer of Rent the Runway. “What we have seen since back to spring and summer is that customers and subscribers have been ready to get dressed and in a different way than in 2020—no more sweatpants. She wants to wear corporate pants and color and get back out there.”