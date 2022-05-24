Marketing News & Strategy

Retail media networks are growing—but brands are confused on how to spend ad dollars

Only 21% of brands are happy with how their retail media dollars are currently allocated, per study
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 24, 2022.
There may be more retail media networks—Ulta Beauty is the most recent retailer to invest in the space—but that doesn’t mean brands know where to put their dollars. Increasingly, advertisers are challenged with how to allocate their media budgets as more and more retailers start their own media businesses, according to a recent survey from Bobsled Marketing, an Acadia Co.-owned agency that works with brands on e-commerce strategies.

The report, which surveyed 59 mid- to large-sized brands such as Lego and Hain Celestial, found that overall, only 21% of brands are happy with how their retail media dollars are currently allocated. Some 26% of brands don’t have a consistent methodology for where they are allocating their media spend.

“Retail media networks are a compelling place to run ads, because of the valuable insights that retailers have about shopper behavior,” said Kiri Masters, founder and CEO of Bobsled. “But brands don’t have endless budgets, and in fact often have ways of allocating their budgets that are less than ideal.” She noted that such strategies include media spending based on sales—for example, if Amazon represents 10% of a brand’s sales, the brand would allocate 10% of its media budget to Amazon’s ad network—or spending based on return on ad sales. Bobsled’s survey found that 34% of brands allocate by sales and 27% allocate by return on ad sales.

The confusion comes as retail media networks are growing at breakneck speed and are expected to exceed $50 billion in revenue this year. Last week, Ulta debuted UB Media, which it first announced late last year. The cosmetics giant said that its business will use data from its 37 million loyalty members to help brands run targeted ads on its platforms. Also last week, Marriott announced it, too, had launched a media business as it seeks to monetize the information it collects on its customers. Both join marketers such as Target, Kroger and Best Buy, which have had their own media networks for several years.

And while there may be more choices, there may be bigger budgets—at least for now. A study today from Gartner Inc. found that marketing budgets represent 9.5% of total company revenue in 2022, up from 6.4% last year, though still lower than pre-pandemic levels.

 

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

