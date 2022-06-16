Revlon files for bankruptcy as supply-side woes prove breaking point

Revlon Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the global supply chain crunch proved the tipping point for the debt-laden company that has struggled to tap into a broader cosmetics sales boom driven by social media influencers.
The cosmetics giant, owned by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes, sought court protection in the Southern District of New York late Tuesday. It listed assets totaling $2.3 billion as of late April, and debts of $3.7 billion, according to court papers.
Chapter 11 filings allow a company to continue operating while it works out a plan to repay creditors. Revlon said in a statement that it’s lined up $575 million of so-called debtor-in-possession financing from existing lenders to fund itself during bankruptcy.