Revolt expands with app for mobile devices and connected TV

On the heels of its eighth anniversary, Black-owned media company Revolt is dipping its toes into the streaming game, launching a new ad-supported app for mobile devices and connected TV platforms as the company aims to move beyond linear.

Debuting throughout November on both iOS and Android, as well as on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire, the new Revolt app will provide a library of content including app-exclusive originals and future live-streamed events. It will feature both pre- and mid-roll ads, with one spot per ad break at intervals of approximately every eight to 12 minutes.

“Jumping into streaming has always been a part of the plan,” said Detavio Samuels, who was named Revolt’s CEO earlier this year. “We’re focused on the younger generations. We love the linear business, but we can see that the decline is happening.”

It’s no secret in the media industry that “cord-cutting” is accelerating as consumers increasingly opt to ditch cable, satellite or broadcast TV in favor of streaming services. The rate at which Black households in the U.S., in particular, have been abandoning traditional TV has ramped up in the past three years, according to recent data from market research firm Horowitz.

Horowitz’s research also found that at least 60% of Black consumers want to watch video content that’s specifically geared towards their communities and experiences at least weekly.