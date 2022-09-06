'Rick and Morty' and Wendy’s reunite for the show’s 6th season

Wendy’s and “Rick and Morty” are teaming up again with a campaign aimed at the show's dedicated fans.

An animated Wendy’s ad ran on Adult Swim during the premiere of season 6 on Sept. 4, promoting the chain’s latest addition to its menu—French toast sticks.

The 30-second spot sees a Wendy’s character disguised as Rick attempting to get Morty to shoot a commercial dressed up as a Wendy’s breakfast item. Morty sees his mom transformed into a Breakfast Baconator and his dad into a honey butter chicken biscuit, then soon finds himself dressed as French toast sticks. The spot was created by the show’s design team.