Marketing News & Strategy

Roe v. Wade—Starbucks offers to reimburse employees for abortion travel

Seattle-based coffee chain joins a growing list of companies offering to cover travel expenses for workers seeking abortions
Published on May 16, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction
Credit: Bloomberg LP

Starbucks Corp. is expanding its US health-care benefits to cover travel for abortion and gender-affirming procedures.

Employees and their dependents who don’t have access to those procedures within 100 miles of their home can be reimbursed for eligible travel expenses, Starbucks said Monday in a blog post.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

“Like many of you, I’m deeply concerned by the draft Supreme Court opinion related to the constitutional right to abortion that was first established by Roe v. Wade,” said Sara Kelly, acting executive vice president for employee resources, in the blog post.

Tracking brand reaction to Roe v. Wade

The Seattle-based coffee chain joins a growing list of companies offering to cover travel expenses for workers seeking abortions and other procedures that aren’t available in their home states.

Starbucks has carefully cultivated its image over years as a progressive company, championing issues such as gay marriage and offering its workers better benefits than other big restaurant operators. Those credentials are being questioned, however, by workers participating in a growing unionization drive that has spread across the company’s US locations.

—Bloomberg News

Related stories from Ad Age
Roe v. Wade—5 ways brands should prepare and respond
Rana Reeves
Why Roe v. Wade neutrality will be a challenge for companies, CEOs
Steve Daniels
Mother’s Day marketing complicated by Roe v. Wade and rising 'opt-out' movement
Jade Yan

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction

Roe v. Wade—tracking brand and agency reaction
Nike resurrects Spike Lee’s Mars Blackmon in 50th anniversary campaign

Nike resurrects Spike Lee’s Mars Blackmon in 50th anniversary campaign
United Airlines debuts biggest brand campaign in nearly a decade as travel rebounds

United Airlines debuts biggest brand campaign in nearly a decade as travel rebounds
McDonald's to sell its Russia business, leave country altogether

McDonald's to sell its Russia business, leave country altogether
Upfronts season heats up and London hosts Advertising Week Europe: The Week Ahead

Upfronts season heats up and London hosts Advertising Week Europe: The Week Ahead
Why Domino's is exploring 'mind-ordering' with 'Stranger Things'

Why Domino's is exploring 'mind-ordering' with 'Stranger Things'
Elon Musk declares $44 billion Twitter takeover ‘on hold’

Elon Musk declares $44 billion Twitter takeover ‘on hold’
This d-to-c wine brand is making fun of snobs to promote its subscription service

This d-to-c wine brand is making fun of snobs to promote its subscription service