Fast food mascots ‘sue’ Alpha Foods

The campaign features a 50-second spot styled after the ever-entertaining commercials for class action lawsuits and personal injury lawyers. A suited gentleman screams in front of a bookcase, inquiring:

“Did you unknowingly become vegan because of Alpha Foods plant-based products that taste too good to be true?”

Later, three blurred figures explain the harm their newfound addiction to plant-based products has caused them. While their features are fuzzy, they bear a keen similarity to KFC’s Colonel Sanders, Wendy’s Wendy, and McDonald’s Ronald.

The spot aims to mock the sort of meat-eaters who fear plant-based alternatives, which have been rising in popularity in recent years.



“You don’t have to change your entire diet and personality when you try plant-based—just change up what you eat on a Wednesday night," Kierstin De West, Alpha’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. "As the flexitarian movement grows, there’s never been a better time to try something new that’s good for your body – it’s all the benefits without the sacrifice.”