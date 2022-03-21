Russia bans Facebook and Instagram under ‘extremism’ law

A Moscow court banned Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook and Instagram in Russia Monday, in what was the first use of the country’s sweeping law on “extremism” against a foreign technology company.

The presiding judge backed the prosecutor’s request to ban the social networks with immediate effect, ruling their activities “extremist,” according to the court’s official Telegram channel. The prosecutor had argued that Meta’s policies were directed against Russia and its army, state-run Tass reported.

A lawyer for Meta said the Russian court didn’t have the authority to rule in the case because Meta is a foreign-registered company without a domestic presence, Interfax reported from the hearing. A spokesperson for Meta didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

It marks the latest escalation against the company since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. Regulators blocked access to Facebook and Instagram earlier this month. The designation would make it possible to bring criminal charges against any employees in Russia but the company has none.

Russia has increasingly sought to control access to information since it attacked Ukraine, and this month passed a new law punishing the intentional spreading of what the authorities deem “fake” news with as much as 15 years in prison. The extremist label caps a year of escalating pressure on U.S. technology companies as regulators levied fines and slowed access in an effort to force the firms to allow the government to determine what is acceptable content.

