What consumers expect from brands amid Russia-Ukraine war

The report also tackled the issue of cancel culture. Many brands have been called out publicly or on social media for continuing to do business in Russia. Nestle and Johnson & Johnson both saw consumer backlash earlier this month. J&J recently said it would halt the sale of personal care products in Russia. Simpson said most consumers remain divided on the subject of “canceling” a brand—the report found that 49% of people believe cancel culture has gone too far while 51% believe people should be held accountable.

Yet experts have said that marketers should not be sitting back in silence regarding the war in Ukraine. For example, Robert Gibbs, senior counsel at marketing services agency Bully Pulpit Interactive and a former White House press secretary in the Obama Administration, recently told Ad Age that “brands cannot afford to be bystanders” and should be a “critical part of that unprecedented response” of sanctions against Russia.

Brands that "come out with a point of view [are] showing they’re listening and paying attention to the situation,” said Simpson.

The survey also found that more than half of consumers say one of the most important things a brand can do to help Ukraine prevent the spread of misinformation.

McCann’s data was collected through a survey from March 8 to March 14. of more than 4,500 people in nine countries, including the U.S., U.K., China, Brazil, India, Mexico, Germany, Poland and Romania.

A recent survey conducted by Dentsu on consumer sentiment amid the Ukraine war had similar findings. The report found that the majority of consumers, or 48%, said supporting Ukraine and penalizing Russia should be equal priorities for brands; in addition, it found that consumers are more likely to stop purchasing from brands that do nothing against Russia.