What consumers expect from brands amid Russia-Ukraine war

As Russia’s war with Ukraine enters its seventh week, brands are continuing to look for guidance on best practices and consumer expectations. McCann Worldgroup Truth Central, the global intelligence unit at the agency, recently surveyed global consumers about the Ukraine war as part of its crisis tracking report, a series it began early on in the pandemic.
McCann found that customers are primarily looking for comfort and stability from brands during this time of global unrest—a time when few consumers, or 28%, feel positive about the mood of the world. Some 77% of people surveyed said it is more meaningful to them that a brand reassures them rather than challenges them, and 79% of people believe brands have a role to play in bringing society together.
“We’ve seen trends in the data that people are looking for more reassurance, they’re looking for brands to understand their frustration,” said Laura Simpson, chief intelligence officer, noting that the emotional role that brands play in the lives of consumers cannot be ignored. Yet she cautioned that it is about balance. “At the same time, it’s challenging for brands because you don’t want to fall into that trap of communications that start to feel too bland or ‘We’re all in this together.’”