Milano Cookie's new holiday ad features a fancy Santa

Santa is caught in a costume change in a new holiday commercial for Milano, Pepperidge Farm’s upscale cookie brand.
The ad, shared with Ad Age and to be released nationally on Dec. 9, kicks off the brand’s newly launched “Fancy a Milano?” message. It is set in a home where Santa and a helper elf encounter Milano cookies left for them. They seize on the idea that it makes a “fancy” snack, then proceed to raid a hallway closet in search of an outfit to match. Their exploration is interrupted by a confused little girl who appears at the foot of the stairs and delivers a zinger of a greeting.
See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.