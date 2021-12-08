Marketing News & Strategy

Milano Cookie's new holiday ad features a fancy Santa

Holiday spot kicks off 'Fancy a Milano?' campaign for the Pepperidge Farm cookie brand
By Jon Springer. Published on December 08, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
McDonald's launches program to boost franchisee diversity
20211208_Fancy-Santa_Cookie-Grab_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Pepperidge Farm

Santa is caught in a costume change in a new holiday commercial for Milano, Pepperidge Farm’s upscale cookie brand.

The ad, shared with Ad Age and to be released nationally on Dec. 9, kicks off the brand’s newly launched “Fancy a Milano?” message. It is set in a home where Santa and a helper elf encounter Milano cookies left for them. They seize on the idea that it makes a “fancy” snack, then proceed to raid a hallway closet in search of an outfit to match. Their exploration is interrupted by a confused little girl who appears at the foot of the stairs and delivers a zinger of a greeting.

See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.

The commercial was created with agency partner Saatchi & Saatchi, and directed by Lena Beug.

The holiday season is Milano’s busiest of the year. Pepperidge Farm sells roughly 35 million packages of cookies during the 9-week holiday window, or roughly six bags every second, officials said. About 520 million cookies are sold overall in the nine weeks leading up to Christmas.

More holiday ad news
See Mariah Carey's McDonald's holiday ad
Jon Springer
See all the big holiday ads of 2021
Alexandra Jardine
Twitter turned an unused John Lewis idea into its Christmas ad
Alexandra Jardine

Distinguished by its silver-lined bag and fluted paper trays, Milano is positioned as “accessible fanciness,” according to Pepperidge Farm. The brand is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year.

Pepperidge Farm is a division of Campbell Soup Co. Company officials reporting quarterly earnings this morning said Pepperidge Farm sales increased in its fiscal first quarter, helping to offset declines of the Late July and Pop Secret labels in Campbell’s snack portfolio.

Milano teased the campaign on social media this week.

Don’t miss the latest news. Sign up for Ad Age newsletters here.


 

More from Ad Age
Campbell’s Soup launches NFTs tied to new branding
Erika Wheless
Goldfish, courting older snackers, turns to TikTok and turns up the heat
Jessica Wohl
Watch: Eating Milano Cookies in the Bathroom Now Encouraged
Jessica Wohl

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

McDonald's launches program to boost franchisee diversity

McDonald's launches program to boost franchisee diversity

5 questions with John Legend—including the last ad that caught his eye

5 questions with John Legend—including the last ad that caught his eye
How marketers should adapt to rising inflation

How marketers should adapt to rising inflation
Watch 6 throwback ads from '80s-themed Jimmy Kimmel special

Watch 6 throwback ads from '80s-themed Jimmy Kimmel special
Amazon web outage causing major delivery issues

Amazon web outage causing major delivery issues
Tracee Ellis Ross on running beauty brand Pattern and what marketers can learn

Tracee Ellis Ross on running beauty brand Pattern and what marketers can learn
New York City Mayor de Blasio extends vaccine mandate to all private sector employees

New York City Mayor de Blasio extends vaccine mandate to all private sector employees
See Mariah Carey's McDonald's holiday ad

See Mariah Carey's McDonald's holiday ad