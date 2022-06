The campaign comes as Hard Mtn Dew availability expands to Missouri as its seventh state, with more on the way throughout the year, according to brand representatives. It is also available in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Minnesota. The media plan will be focused on these seven markets initially but expand as more states are announced, according to the brand. Ads will run regionally across streaming, digital and social media platforms, including Hulu, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.

“We focused our creative on the fandom and fervor taking place across the country as the product rolls out,” McCusker said. “We’ve heard stories of fans driving hundreds of miles to purchase a case and taste before anyone else. That’s true dedication and a sentiment we wanted to capture in a comedic way.”