See how Ally is plugging sports gender equality on anniversary of Title IX

The campaign includes a 60-second spot created with Ally’s creative agency Anomaly and Activista LA. The spot shows female athletes in sports such as baseball, basketball and soccer. “When you watch me play, you support all of us,” one baseball player says. The spot ends with the text “Ally is committed to equal investment in women’s sports media.” It also includes Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris, two of the current players for National Women’s Soccer League’s NJ/NY Gotham FC.

In May, Ally said it will be the presenting sponsor of the 2022 Women’s International Champions Cup, deepening its three years of sponsoring the soccer tournament.

Brimmer said that Ally’s pledge has received positive support and feedback from networks such as ESPN. It is not the only brand giving women’s sports more attention. Last year, Michelob Ultra said it would give $100 million to women’s sports over the next five years in support of gender parity.

Twitter today is hosting its own campaign in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX—the push will include a series of conversations with women from the WNBA, NASA and ESPN.

Despite rising prices and the economic downturn—as well as giants such as Microsoft pulling TV dollars—Ally is not changing any of its media spend, Brimmer recently told Ad Age.