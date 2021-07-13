See how Little Caesars is plugging its new plant-based 'Planteroni' pizza
An order for pizza usually stirs debate on what toppings rightfully belong. Plant-based pepperoni can now be added as another questionable topping.
This week Little Caesars and Field Roast are introducing the "Planteroni Pizza," in what the two companies are billing as the first plant-based pepperoni pizza sold by a national chain.
For now, the custom pizza can be ordered online and will be available at Little Caesars locations in the following cities and suburbs of Los Angeles, New York City, Miami, San Francisco and the chain’s hometown of Detroit. A large planteroni goes for $8.49, keeping with the chain's affordable reputation.
While this is a “healthy” alternative, Field Roast swears by its authentic, bold pepperoni taste. The launch will be supported by an integrated marketing campaign across digital video, social, influencer and retail channels. One commercial features Bigfoot and other characters speculating if the plant-based pepperoni is actually good. The ad, called “You Better Be-leaf it!” comes from Greenleaf Foods’ agency of record 60over90.
Field Roast is part of leading plant-based protein company Greenleaf Foods. The company positioned the move as bringing plant-based pizza toppings to the masses. “Plant-based eating should be available to everyone and hopefully this partnership will be able to do that. It shouldn’t be for a select few, it should be available to everybody and that’s what I think we have been able to accomplish here,” says Greenleaf Chief Operating Officer Adam Grogan.
Grogan says his team is beginning to see a trend in meat-eaters branching out to more plant-based alternatives, as well as vegans and vegetarians receiving the benefits of the new innovations when it comes to enhancing the taste of plant-based food.
“The campaign is not necessarily speaking to vegans and vegetarians, it's to anyone that wants to give plant-based pepperoni a try because it hasn’t existed up until now,” he says.
"Planteroni delivers a plant-based version of the delicious flavor of America’s most popular pizza topping, and you need to taste it to believe it,” says Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. "This product is really going to surprise and delight our customers.”
The move comes as fast-food chains, such as White Castle and Burger King, have experimented with plant-based products including burgers co-created with food companies such as Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. Not all meat-free products have been a hit, however: Dunkin’ recently scaled back its Beyond Sausage sandwich, cutting it from thousands of its restaurants.
Field Roast sells a variety of meatless products, including sausages in a variety of flavors, burgers, deli slices, appetizers and their signature stadium hot dogs, which can be purchased at participating Whole Foods Markets. Later this year it expects to roll-out plant-based pepperoni toppings for sale at North American grocery stores.