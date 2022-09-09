See Jamba's new campaign as it introduces boba to its menu

Jamba and Preacher took inspiration for the ads from consumers, who when asked to describe the brand in emojis, responded with rainbows, winky faces and the dancing girl emoji, rather than product-related emojis such as fruit, according to Danielle Fisher, VP of marketing at Jamba. Aspects of the campaign will continue to be incorporated into the brand's marketing. “For us, this is our core creative idea. This is the idea that we are weaving through everything we do,” Fisher said.

The online videos, shot by director and photographer Blaise Cepis, will run across paid social, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Placements also include streaming services such as Warner, Hulu, Tremor and Paramount. Ads for the boba will also be placed in stores.