See Jamba's new campaign as it introduces boba to its menu
The campaign from the smoothie chain—which dropped Juice after Jamba in its name in 2019—comes from Preacher. Jamba introduced boba, or bubble tea, to locations on Tuesday with the tagline “Just Gotta Boba My Jamba” and a 15-second product spot. Both the 15-second spot and a 30-second one feature young Jamba workers with colorful uniforms, making music and dancing to the beat of blenders.
“We always knew we wanted sound, music and movement to be key components of the spot,” said Tyler Booker, associate creative director at Preacher, which was responsible for the online spots. “So we took inspiration from the visually stylized world of music videos and mashed that up with the sort of arresting editing techniques you see on TikTok."
Jamba and Preacher took inspiration for the ads from consumers, who when asked to describe the brand in emojis, responded with rainbows, winky faces and the dancing girl emoji, rather than product-related emojis such as fruit, according to Danielle Fisher, VP of marketing at Jamba. Aspects of the campaign will continue to be incorporated into the brand's marketing. “For us, this is our core creative idea. This is the idea that we are weaving through everything we do,” Fisher said.
The online videos, shot by director and photographer Blaise Cepis, will run across paid social, on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Placements also include streaming services such as Warner, Hulu, Tremor and Paramount. Ads for the boba will also be placed in stores.
“Everything from the top down needed to look, sound and feel as lively as Jamba tastes. And everyone we collaborated with—our director, cast, crew, editor, music wizards and many more—kept things upbeat & offbeat at every turn,” said Mel Lin, associate creative director at Preacher.
The spots resemble the vibrancy and liveliness of Preacher’s past work with Fanta. In 2019, the agency created a nearly two-minute long, tuneful commercial for the soda brand’s “It’s a Thing” campaign aimed at Gen Z consumers. Also that year, Jamba rebranded with a new logo design and the expansion of its menu to include plant-based items.
The campaign follows a strong year from the Focus Brands-owned chain. In 2021, Jamba’s sales were $504.6 million, up $8.8 million from 2020 and exceeding pre-pandemic sales from 2019, according to data from Technomic, the consulting firm.