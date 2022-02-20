See LeBron James in electric Hummer ad—with a bunch of crabs

The ad promotes the General Motors-owned brand’s “CrabWalk” feature that allows all four wheels to turn at the same angle, allowing the vehicle to move diagonally like a crab.

The vehicle recently went on sale for about $112,000. GMC is also producing an electric Hummer SUV and is touting the models together as “the world’s first all-electric supertrucks.”

But the electric pickup market is about to get really competitive, with Ford last year revealing the F-150 Lightning (an EV version of the nation’s top-selling pickup) and Stellantis-owned Ram planning an electric version. GM’s Chevrolet brand is also coming out with the Silverado EV in 2023 that it promoted with a Super Bowl ad remaking the opening scene of HBO’s “The Sopranos.”