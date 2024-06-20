Marketing News & Strategy

Macy’s celebrates summer in its first campaign from new CMO and agency

The first work from Sharon Otterman debuts this week
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 20, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch—Gen Z roundtable on news and politics

Macy’s has a new campaign for summer.

Credit: Macy's

Six months after joining Macy’s as chief marketing officer, Sharon Otterman is unveiling her first campaign for the 166-year-old retailer. “Summer’s Greatest Hits,” which celebrates the season’s unpredictable moments, is the retailer’s first campaign created with Minneapolis-based agency Mono.

Anchored by a 30-second anthem spot, the campaign shows windy barbecues, fallen ice cream cones and lost road trippers alongside beach visits, carnivals and pool days. “No one reminisces about that one time everything went exactly according to plan—so soak it in, because summer’s greatest hits are often the imperfect stories we remember perfectly,” a voiceover says.

40 under 40 entries are open

The final deadline for nominations is Aug. 2
Enter here

The video is set to a remake of Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” performed by Amber Mark and produced by Ryan Tedder.

 

“We understand where consumers are at,” said Otterman, who joined Macy’s from Caesars Entertainment at the end of last year. “This is a moment to take a step back and look at the emotional piece of the things we sell—we know they’re not just things but become part of people’s lives, stories and memories.”

The campaign rolls out this week and will serve as Macy’s brand platform across channels, including in stores, through the summer.

Otterman said that Macy’s works with different agency partners and there was no formal review ahead of the summer work for Mono. Publicis Groupe’s Spark Foundry, as Macy’s media agency of record, handled media duties for the new campaign.

The retailer previously worked for several years with BBDO—that Omnicom Group agency handled Macy’s latest holiday campaign, for example.

Otterman said Macy’s does not have any “official commitment” from agencies including BBDO currently.

More from Ad Age
Amazon’s post-cookie ad plan—how it thinks about alternative ad IDs and what it built instead
Garett Sloane
Why Vans’ new CMO is bringing the brand back to its skateboarding roots
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Watch Dunkin’s new campaign with Will Arnett and Corporate Natalie
Erika Wheless

The spot will run on linear and connected TV and digital media. The campaign includes out-of-home and radio, as well as in-store messaging and marketing at events including Macy’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks. The messaging will roll into promotional offers as well.

“This is a cohesive, companywide, consumer-centric effort,” said Otterman.

For its most recent quarter, Macy’s last month reported net sales of $4.8 billion, a 2.7% decline from the year-earlier period, and a 1.2% decline in same-store sales. The results exceeded analyst expectations.

“Although early days, our investments in product, presentation and experience are gaining traction and reinforce our belief that longer-term, Macy’s, Inc. can return to sustainable, profitable growth,” said Tony Spring, CEO and chairman, in a statement.

Check out the latest Ad Age events and award programs

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch—Gen Z roundtable on news and politics

Watch—Gen Z roundtable on news and politics
How CMO roles and brand messaging will be impacted by the election

How CMO roles and brand messaging will be impacted by the election
MoonBrew’s VP of marketing on career development and brand transformation

MoonBrew’s VP of marketing on career development and brand transformation
Why Colgate-Palmolive picked Walrus to hype Hello

Why Colgate-Palmolive picked Walrus to hype Hello
How this DTC brand is protecting itself against rising copycats

How this DTC brand is protecting itself against rising copycats
Levi’s hints at Beyoncé collab in Instagram post

Levi’s hints at Beyoncé collab in Instagram post
Tesla sales plummet in Silicon Valley as tech region rebuffs aging models and Elon Musk

Tesla sales plummet in Silicon Valley as tech region rebuffs aging models and Elon Musk
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week