Macy’s celebrates summer in its first campaign from new CMO and agency

“We understand where consumers are at,” said Otterman, who joined Macy’s from Caesars Entertainment at the end of last year. “This is a moment to take a step back and look at the emotional piece of the things we sell—we know they’re not just things but become part of people’s lives, stories and memories.”

The campaign rolls out this week and will serve as Macy’s brand platform across channels, including in stores, through the summer.



Otterman said that Macy’s works with different agency partners and there was no formal review ahead of the summer work for Mono. Publicis Groupe’s Spark Foundry, as Macy’s media agency of record, handled media duties for the new campaign.

The retailer previously worked for several years with BBDO—that Omnicom Group agency handled Macy’s latest holiday campaign, for example.

Otterman said Macy’s does not have any “official commitment” from agencies including BBDO currently.