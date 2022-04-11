Marketing News & Strategy

See Nike’s latest Billie Eilish collab

Billie Eilish’s partnership with Nike transforms a cult-classic sneaker into an environmentally friendly shoe
By Yadira Gonzalez. Published on April 11, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
See VW go full gamer in latest ad, featuring NFTs and driver avatars
Credit: Nike

A vertical Nike swoosh is the emblem for the sportswear company’s latest collaboration with singer Billie Eilish. The collaboration is for the release of Nike Air Force 1 Billie, a revamped version of its best-selling Air Force 1s—this time made with recycled materials.   

The singer tweeted a video today announcing the collection to her 6.6 million followers. In the ad, Eilish is seen dancing to her song “Billie Bossa Nova” from her album, “Happier Than Ever,” wearing the mushroom-toned sneakers and sweat set which is also part of the collection.

The sneaker and matching apparel collection—a hoodie, sweatpants, and T-shirt—capture Eilish’s iconic oversized style. The shoes contain midfoot straps that cover the laces and create an overall chunky look. The collection’s universal fit and color palette are meant to appeal to all consumers.

Credit: Nike

This launch is the third partnership between Nike and Eilish, following the release of her lime-green AJKO 1s and her Air Jordan 15s. Like their previous sneakers, Eilish and Nike wanted to release a product that would have less of an impact on the environment, incorporating 18% post-consumer recycled material throughout the entire shoe. 

In a statement, Eilish said it was "important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh.”

The collection will be globally available on Apr. 24 on Eilish’s merchandise website and on Apr. 25 on SNKRS, Nike’s e-commerce platform where customers can reserve and purchase sneakers in high demand. 

More from Ad Age
See VW go full gamer in latest ad, featuring NFTs and driver avatars
Parker Herren
Hummer EV demand surges amid ad blitz
Hannah Lutz

In this article:

Yadira Gonzalez

Yadira Gonzalez is an intern with Ad Age. Gonzalez is an undergraduate student at CUNY’s Baruch College majoring in journalism who has written for Baruch’s publications, Dollars and Sense and The Ticker. She was born and raised in Queens, New York.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

See VW go full gamer in latest ad, featuring NFTs and driver avatars

See VW go full gamer in latest ad, featuring NFTs and driver avatars
Hummer EV demand surges amid ad blitz

Hummer EV demand surges amid ad blitz
Baskin-Robbins undergoes major rebrand, loses 'childish' logo

Baskin-Robbins undergoes major rebrand, loses 'childish' logo
Elon Musk declines to join Twitter board in stunning twist

Elon Musk declines to join Twitter board in stunning twist
CBS airs CMT awards and Advertising Research Foundation hosts event: The Week Ahead

CBS airs CMT awards and Advertising Research Foundation hosts event: The Week Ahead
4 retail lessons from top brands

4 retail lessons from top brands
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
What consumers expect from brands amid Russia-Ukraine war

What consumers expect from brands amid Russia-Ukraine war