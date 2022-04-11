See Nike’s latest Billie Eilish collab

A vertical Nike swoosh is the emblem for the sportswear company’s latest collaboration with singer Billie Eilish. The collaboration is for the release of Nike Air Force 1 Billie, a revamped version of its best-selling Air Force 1s—this time made with recycled materials.
The singer tweeted a video today announcing the collection to her 6.6 million followers. In the ad, Eilish is seen dancing to her song “Billie Bossa Nova” from her album, “Happier Than Ever,” wearing the mushroom-toned sneakers and sweat set which is also part of the collection.