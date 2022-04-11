See Nike’s latest Billie Eilish collab

This launch is the third partnership between Nike and Eilish, following the release of her lime-green AJKO 1s and her Air Jordan 15s. Like their previous sneakers, Eilish and Nike wanted to release a product that would have less of an impact on the environment, incorporating 18% post-consumer recycled material throughout the entire shoe.

In a statement, Eilish said it was "important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh.”

The collection will be globally available on Apr. 24 on Eilish’s merchandise website and on Apr. 25 on SNKRS, Nike’s e-commerce platform where customers can reserve and purchase sneakers in high demand.