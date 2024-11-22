Marketing News & Strategy

Sephora wants to know if the election is driving retail therapy

The makeup seller and other brands seek to understand the election’s impact on outlook and spending
Published on November 22, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Kraft Heinz faces TikTok backlash for response to upset customer—how competitors are capitalizing

Like many retailers, Sephora is looking to understand the election’s impact on consumer outlooks.

Credit: Bloomberg

Sephora USA Inc. is looking to shoppers to understand the ways the U.S. presidential election impacted their spending, in a survey sent to customers seen by Bloomberg News.

The makeup seller, owned by LVMH, asked those who had made purchases, “Did Election Day impact your decision to shop the Sephora promotion?” The makeup chain’s fall sale, the “Sephora Saving Event,” straddled Election Day on Nov. 5.

If customers answered that it did, they were then asked to explain how:

  • I didn’t shop as much as I would have due to economic/financial uncertainty
  • I decided to shop as an outlet for distraction
  • I decided against shopping due to economic/financial uncertainty
  • Some other reason (please be as detailed as possible)

Those who completed the survey will receive 100 points toward the retailer’s loyalty program. The survey ends just before midnight Nov. 29. 

Sign up for Ad Age newsletters

From influencer marketing to agencies, get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox
Click here

Like many retailers, Sephora is looking to understand the election’s impact on consumer outlooks. 

Over the summer, Macy’s Inc. and Target Corp. executives said they hoped Americans would go shopping to ease election stress as a form of retail therapy. But other vendors said the U.S. election was holding consumers back

Etsy Inc. CEO Josh Silverman said last month on an earnings call that the nonstop political noise was “an incredibly distracting mind-share event, where lots of people aren’t necessarily thinking about shopping.” 

Recent news from Ad Age
Etsy’s holiday campaign shows a real-life ‘Where’s Waldo’
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Holiday marketing—how brands can target motivated shoppers this season
Will Johnson
Branded Advent calendars are rising in popularity—behind the seasonal marketing tactic
Erika Wheless

In the election’s aftermath, firms like Steve Madden, Ltd. which is moving production out of China following Trump’s election, have begun to detail ways the new presidency will impact their businesses.

Sephora did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s request for comment.

—Bloomberg News

Subscribe to Ad Age

Sign up now for the latest industry news and analysis
Click here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Kraft Heinz faces TikTok backlash for response to upset customer—how competitors are capitalizing

Kraft Heinz faces TikTok backlash for response to upset customer—how competitors are capitalizing
Phone brand Nothing teases Jaguar’s ‘Copy Nothing’ rebrand

Phone brand Nothing teases Jaguar’s ‘Copy Nothing’ rebrand
McDonald’s overhauls its value menu to attract price-sensitive consumers

McDonald’s overhauls its value menu to attract price-sensitive consumers
Inside H&M’s surprise Charli XCX concert in Times Square

Inside H&M’s surprise Charli XCX concert in Times Square
Marketing winners and losers of the week

Marketing winners and losers of the week
Behind upstart sailing league SailGP’s marketing and sponsorship approach

Behind upstart sailing league SailGP’s marketing and sponsorship approach
Jaguar’s polarizing rebrand—marketing and design pros weigh in

Jaguar’s polarizing rebrand—marketing and design pros weigh in
Watch—Gen Z roundtable on holiday marketing

Watch—Gen Z roundtable on holiday marketing