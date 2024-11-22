Sephora wants to know if the election is driving retail therapy

Sephora USA Inc. is looking to shoppers to understand the ways the U.S. presidential election impacted their spending, in a survey sent to customers seen by Bloomberg News.

The makeup seller, owned by LVMH, asked those who had made purchases, “Did Election Day impact your decision to shop the Sephora promotion?” The makeup chain’s fall sale, the “Sephora Saving Event,” straddled Election Day on Nov. 5.

If customers answered that it did, they were then asked to explain how:

I didn’t shop as much as I would have due to economic/financial uncertainty

I decided to shop as an outlet for distraction

I decided against shopping due to economic/financial uncertainty

Some other reason (please be as detailed as possible)

Those who completed the survey will receive 100 points toward the retailer’s loyalty program. The survey ends just before midnight Nov. 29.