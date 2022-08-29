Serena Williams brand tributes—see ads from Michelob Ultra, Gatorade and more

Tennis legend Serena Williams, who has won 23 single Grand Slams, announced earlier this month her retirement from tennis. She plans to pursue other business ventures such as her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, according to the Wall Street Journal. The US Open will pay tribute to the gold medalist on Monday with a farewell ceremony after her match.

Brands have begun to release ads paying tribute to the tennis great, and more are expected. Below, a look at what is out so far.

Gatorade

Narrated by Beyoncé, “Love Means Everything” highlights Williams' impact on tennis and beyond. “When the world writes her down in history, we’ll begin where she started: at love, a love that started a movement,” the singer says. In the video, Gatorade's signature “G” logo has been transformed into an ‘S’-bolt to further celebrate Serena ahead of her finale. The spot debuted during the VMAs on Sunday night and will run throughout the US Open. It was directed by Jake Nava and comes from TBWA\Chiat\Day. Williams, who joined Gatorade in 2009, has featured in brand campaigns including "Like a Mother," when she returned to tennis after becoming a mother.