Marketing News & Strategy

Serena Williams brand tributes—see ads from Michelob Ultra, Gatorade and more

Williams on Monday begins her last US Open before retirement
By Maia Vines. Published on August 29, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How bulletproof backpack brands are marketing this back-to-school season
Credit: Gatorade

Tennis legend Serena Williams, who has won 23 single Grand Slams, announced earlier this month her retirement from tennis. She plans to pursue other business ventures such as her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, according to the Wall Street Journal. The US Open will pay tribute to the gold medalist on Monday with a farewell ceremony after her match. 

Brands have begun to release ads paying tribute to the tennis great, and more are expected. Below, a look at what is out so far. 

Gatorade

Narrated by Beyoncé, “Love Means Everything” highlights Williams' impact on tennis and beyond. “When the world writes her down in history, we’ll begin where she started: at love, a love that started a movement,” the singer says. In the video, Gatorade's signature “G” logo has been transformed into an ‘S’-bolt to further celebrate Serena ahead of her finale. The spot debuted during the VMAs on Sunday night and will run throughout the US Open. It was directed by Jake Nava and comes from TBWA\Chiat\Day. Williams, who joined Gatorade in 2009, has featured in brand campaigns including "Like a Mother," when she returned to tennis after becoming a mother.

Michelob Ultra 

The Anheuser-Busch InBev beer brand's new ad depicts Williams's many talents, including entrepreneur, gold medalist, karaoke star and G.O.A.T. The ad from FCB New York ends with the brand’s tagline "It's only worth it if you enjoy it." 

Williams began her partnership with Michelob Ultra last year, serving as a year-round ambassador. Williams was also featured in Michelob Ultra’s last two Super Bowl spots, along with its “Joy Is the Ultimate Trophy” campaign.

Nike

Williams will be wearing a Nike figure skating-inspired outfit of her own design during the tournament. The outfit includes a six-layer skirt, a nod to her six previous Open wins, paired with the NikeCourt Flare 2—a custom Serena player exclusive shoe featuring a diamond-encrusted Swoosh design and her initials on the side.

Credit: Nike

Nike, which has a long relationship with Williams, has yet to release anything new this week in terms of ads. Earlier this month Nike debuted an eight-and-a-half-minute film, "Never Done Evolving," that used  A.I. to create a match-up between Williams from her first Grand Slam at the 1999 US Open and her most recent at the 2017 Australian Open. Read more here.

Time

Williams graces this week's cover of Time. The magazine simply titled it, "The Greatest." Inside, a feature story includes details on how "she’s helped transform beauty standards—often in the face of crass scrutiny and racist tropes."

“A lot of people feel they’re not pretty or they’re not cute enough because their skin is dark,” she told Time, adding, “I think people could feel my confidence, because I was always told, ‘You look great. Be Black and be proud.’”

Twitter

Twitter launched on Monday a series of hashtags: #ThankYouSerena, #SerenaWilliams and #Serena with an emoji of a goat sporting tennis gear to honor Williams. With more than 10 million Twitter followers, Willimas joins athletes such as  Tom BradySimone BilesCristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who all have their own Twitter hashmoji.

More news about Serena Williams
Serena Williams retires—a look back at her ad legacy
Yadira Gonzalez
Nike A.I. campaign pits Serena Williams against Serena Williams
Alexandra Jardine
Serena Williams is a fierce bowler in Michelob Ultra’s star-studded Super Bowl ad
E.J. Schultz
Cash App hopes connected TV broadens its reach, starting with an ad starring Serena Williams
Jade Yan
Serena Williams is Wonder Woman in first campaign for DirecTV stream
Qai Qai aka Serena Williams' 'granddaughter' teams with Adobe for International Daughter Day
Parker Herren

In this article:

Maia Vines

Maia Vines covers marketing and business news as an Ad Age intern. She previously covered consumer markets, such as retail and restaurants.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How bulletproof backpack brands are marketing this back-to-school season

How bulletproof backpack brands are marketing this back-to-school season
Hard Mtn Dew seeks a fan who will marry a can

Hard Mtn Dew seeks a fan who will marry a can
DoorDash touts its economic impact with major new campaign

DoorDash touts its economic impact with major new campaign
Honda focuses on EVs and aircraft in newest corporate campaign

Honda focuses on EVs and aircraft in newest corporate campaign
Why FreshDirect is investing in broadcast TV for the first time

Why FreshDirect is investing in broadcast TV for the first time
Beyoncé voices Serena Williams ad for Gatorade as US Open begins: The Week Ahead

Beyoncé voices Serena Williams ad for Gatorade as US Open begins: The Week Ahead

Tushy offers $100 'butthole bleaching' rebates for National Toilet Paper Day

Tushy offers $100 'butthole bleaching' rebates for National Toilet Paper Day
New Apple CarPlay sets up dashboard showdown with automakers

New Apple CarPlay sets up dashboard showdown with automakers