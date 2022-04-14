Shaq, Papa Johns agree to $5.6 million renewal deal

O'Neal takes credit for creating the Shaq-A-Roni, which is a 16-inch pizza with extra cheese and pepperoni, and a thin crust served in eight slices, compared to 10 for typical Papa Johns’ pies. Sales revenue from the product supports charities supported by O'Neal and the brand. In the U.S., a donation of $1 per pizza sold will support The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community. One Canadian dollar for each unit sold in Canada will be donated to a charity mutually agreed upon between the parties, the filing said.

Papa Johns receives the right and license to use O’Neal’s name, nickname, initials, autograph, voice, video or film portrayals, photographs, likeness and certain other intellectual property rights.

The endorsement deal, which has substantially the same terms as the one it succeeds, became effective March 15. It also grants O’Neal 55,898 restricted stock units, which can be converted into stock over the course of the three-year contract.

O’Neal joined Papa Johns’ board in June of 2019, taking an interest in nine Atlanta-area franchises at the same time. The company at that time was overcoming the repercussions of an ugly split with its founder and former CEO John Schnatter that hurt its reputation both as a sports marketer and with Black consumers. In 2017, Schnatter’s remarks over Colin Kaepernick’s social protests and their effect on the chain’s NFL sponsorships triggered controversy; a year later, he used a racial slur in a marketing training call that eventually led to his departure from the company.

O’Neal encountered controversy for his role with the brand a year ago when the proxy firm Institutional Shareholder Services reportedly called for his ouster over a spotty attendance record at board meetings.

