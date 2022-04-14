Shaq, Papa Johns agree to $5.6 million renewal deal

Shaquille O’Neal has scored a new multi-million dollar endorsement deal with Papa Johns that, among other things, assures his signature Shaq-A-Roni pizza can produce personal and charitable rewards.
The contract, which Papa Johns detailed in a filing with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission this week, will pay the Basketball Hall of Famer $5.625 million over three years.
It will also pay O'Neal—a spokesman and board member for Papa Johns since 2019—a royalty fee for Shaq-A-Roni pizza sales that kicks in if those sales exceed his annual pay, at a rate of 20 cents per item sold. Based on an average yearly salary of $1.875 million and a Shaq-A-Roni pizza retail price of $13, that perk would pay off after Papa Johns sells about 144,000 Shaq-A-Roni pizzas.
The restaurant chain sold more than 3 million Shaq-A-Roni pizzas over a promotion during September and October of last year, CEO Robert Lynch told analysts in a conference call in November. “Shaq-A-Roni was a big success for us,” he said, both as a means to win new customers but also because of an associated charitable element that supports the company’s brand and values.