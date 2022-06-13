Marketing News & Strategy

Ulta Beauty CMO Shelley Haus dies after cancer battle

Haus spent nearly a decade with the cosmetics retailer
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on June 13, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Burger King’s ‘Pride Whopper’ agency apologizes for controversial campaign

Shelley Haus

Credit: Ulta Beauty

Shelley Haus, chief marketing officer of Ulta Beauty, has died after a battle with cancer. The marketing veteran was an industry force responsible for many of the cosmetic giant’s recent successful brand initiatives. She was 49.

Haus spent nearly a decade in marketing at Bolingbrook, Illinois-based Ulta. She first joined the company in 2014 as VP of brand marketing and was promoted three years later to a senior VP role. Two years ago, Haus was named chief marketing officer. She spearheaded several programs such as Ulta’s recent shop-in-shop partnership with Target. Haus was also an advocate for diversity. She was instrumental in Ulta’s joining the Fifteen Percent Pledge of giving more store shelf space to Black-owned businesses. She also worked on marketing initiatives that featured diverse voices.

“We are heartbroken and forever grateful for the time we had with Shelley and the gifts she shared with us,” Ulta said in a statement. “She was one of a kind, made us better, and filled our world with so much love. Our love, prayers and unconditional support are with Shelley’s family.”

Haus was honored last year in Ad Age’s annual Leading Women feature recognizing female industry trailblazers.

Before Ulta, Haus worked at GfK as executive VP of consulting, market opportunity and innovation, after several years at PepsiCo.

She served on the board of directors of Youth Guidance, a nonprofit that offers support for children in schools and communities. An Ulta spokeswoman said the company will continue to support the organization. “We will celebrate Shelley’s tremendous light, today and always,” the company said.

More on Ulta Beauty from Ad Age
The marketing formula behind shop-in-shops like Ulta in Target
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Ulta Beauty's Shelley Haus keeps beauty brand on Target
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Ulta Beauty pledges millions in diversity support
Adrianne Pasquarelli

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Burger King’s ‘Pride Whopper’ agency apologizes for controversial campaign

Burger King’s ‘Pride Whopper’ agency apologizes for controversial campaign
See Hard Mtn Dew’s first ad

See Hard Mtn Dew’s first ad
Canned Jack & Coke to hit stores as part of Coca-Cola and Brown-Forman deal

Canned Jack & Coke to hit stores as part of Coca-Cola and Brown-Forman deal
Publicis Media's inclusion investment fund awards first recipients

Publicis Media's inclusion investment fund awards first recipients
What the formula shortage means for baby food marketing

What the formula shortage means for baby food marketing
‘Toy Story’ spin-off hits theaters, brands mark Father’s Day: The Week Ahead

‘Toy Story’ spin-off hits theaters, brands mark Father’s Day: The Week Ahead
Inside PepsiCo’s new innovation approach that led to Pepsi Nitro, Mtn Dew Major Melon and more

Inside PepsiCo’s new innovation approach that led to Pepsi Nitro, Mtn Dew Major Melon and more
Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more

Metaverse marketing—tracking virtual activations and more