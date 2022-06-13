Ulta Beauty CMO Shelley Haus dies after cancer battle

Shelley Haus, chief marketing officer of Ulta Beauty, has died after a battle with cancer. The marketing veteran was an industry force responsible for many of the cosmetic giant’s recent successful brand initiatives. She was 49.

Haus spent nearly a decade in marketing at Bolingbrook, Illinois-based Ulta. She first joined the company in 2014 as VP of brand marketing and was promoted three years later to a senior VP role. Two years ago, Haus was named chief marketing officer. She spearheaded several programs such as Ulta’s recent shop-in-shop partnership with Target. Haus was also an advocate for diversity. She was instrumental in Ulta’s joining the Fifteen Percent Pledge of giving more store shelf space to Black-owned businesses. She also worked on marketing initiatives that featured diverse voices.

“We are heartbroken and forever grateful for the time we had with Shelley and the gifts she shared with us,” Ulta said in a statement. “She was one of a kind, made us better, and filled our world with so much love. Our love, prayers and unconditional support are with Shelley’s family.”