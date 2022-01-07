Sidney Poitier, actor who made Oscars history, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, the Academy Award-winning Black actor who experienced in life many of the racial injustices explored in his films, has died. He was 94.

He died Thursday in the Bahamas, the Associated Press reported, citing Eugene Torchon-Newry, acting director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper wrote on his Facebook page. “We have lost an icon, a mentor, a fighter, a national treasure.”

Poitier’s Oscar for best actor, as an itinerant handyman helping fix up an Arizona nunnery in “Lilies of the Field” (1963), made him a respected figure in Hollywood and beyond. James Earl Jones, Robert Townsend and Quincy Jones were among those who cited him as an inspiration. Poitier was the first African American entertainer to win the award for a leading role.

“Since you graced our screens more than 60 years ago, your talent and integrity have shattered barriers and inspired audiences everywhere,” actress Angelina Jolie said at the Academy Awards in March 2014, as she and Poitier presented the trophy for best director.

Poitier first gained wide acclaim shackled to Tony Curtis as a chain-gang escapee in “The Defiant Ones” (1958). Curtis insisted Poitier receive equal billing. Both were nominated for the best-actor Oscar, splitting the vote, and David Niven took the award for “Separate Tables.”

Eventful Year

“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” (1967) featured Poitier and Katharine Houghton as an interracial couple trying to persuade their reluctant parents to bless their plans to wed. The film was nominated for the Academy Award for best picture, and Katharine Hepburn, playing Houghton’s mother, won the Oscar for best actress.

Two other films helped make 1967 an eventful year for Poitier. He played a teacher dealing with unruly students in the British production “To Sir, With Love.” As a Philadelphia detective on a Deep South murder case in “In the Heat of the Night,” he uttered the line, “They Call Me MISTER Tibbs,” which became the title of a sequel.

Stanley Kramer, who directed Poitier in “The Defiant Ones” and produced “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” called Poitier “the only actor I ever worked with who has the range of Marlon Brando—from pathos to great power.”

Subscribe to Ad Age now for award-winning news and insight.



‘Antiseptic’ Hero

Poitier’s career as an actor declined in the 1970s. Fewer roles came his way after a 1967 New York Times article asked, “Why Does White America Love Sidney Poitier So?” Using a racial epithet, Clifford Mason, an African-American playwright, accused Poitier of agreeing to be a token Black face Hollywood could exploit.

“He remains unreal, as he has for nearly two decades, playing essentially the same role, the antiseptic, one-dimensional hero,” Mason wrote.

The article was “the most devastating and unfair piece of journalism I had ever seen,” Poitier said in his 1980 autobiography, “This Life.”

He said the film industry was to blame “for the tokenism that my presence was.”

“Hollywood had not kept it secret that it wasn’t interested in supplying Blacks with a variety of positive images,” he said.

In 1995, the Kennedy Center in Washington honored Poitier as “the first Black to become a hero to both Black and White audiences” and for helping change “stubborn racial attitudes that had persisted in this country for centuries.”