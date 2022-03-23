Skittles says sorry for ditching lime flavor in the first place

Skittles is embarking on an “apology tour” to make amends to fans for ditching its original lime flavor in 2013.

The Mars Wrigley candy brand announced in September that the lime flavor, introduced with the brand in 1979, would return, replacing green apple. Other flavors include orange, lemon, grape and strawberry, in both regular and sour varieties.

To promote the return, Skittles will have a billboard in Times Square beginning March 28 and live-stream an apology on Twitch a day later. A teaser for the apology, which features an actor delivering an impassioned plea for forgiveness on behalf of the brand, was shared on social media this week.