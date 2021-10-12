Smart brand ideas that connect with the Latinx community

"The campaign is a celebration of the Hispanic culture and its impact on society," said Cuesta. "Hispanics are bold and loud, and we have our way to express ourselves and make a statement. With this message Bad Bunny is fueling that, encouraging all the Latino community to push boundaries and inspiring us to leave our mark in the world."

Also, in a collaboration with the Good Bunny Foundation, Cheetos created the “Deja tu Huella Fund,” giving a scholarship to ten Latino students who embody this spirit and already are making an impact in their community.

Additionally, an exclusive apparel collection with Adidas was added to the mix, so Latino and non-Latino fans could sport an item that represents what the campaign is all about.

Goya Foods: Prodigal son, a nachos story (2017)

Agency: Dieste

While the Hispanic population in the United States constitutes 18.5% of the nation’s total population, many Latino parents face the challenges of keeping their culture alive with their children. This is not just about teaching them the Spanish language, but also about Latino values and experiences. This cultural mix is often hard for children to understand because it’s way easier for them to just go along with their American side.

"Food is a part of our culture. Not only because our recipes are exquisite and capture part of our heritage, but also because Latinos take advantage of eating to gather their families around the table," Cuesta said. "It’s a moment where parents have the chance to teach their children and enjoy family. If we keep that moment alive across generations, we’ll always have that Latin flavor that makes us unique."