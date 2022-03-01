Snap pulls advertising in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine as big tech responds to crisis

Snap Inc., which owns Snapchat, said it has stopped all advertising running in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine in wake of Russia invading Ukraine.

“We are halting advertising sales to all Russian and Belarusian entities and are complying with all sanctions targeting Russian businesses and individuals,” the company said. “We do not accept revenue from Russian state-owned entities.”

Snap's decision comes as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok are restricting state-owned Russian media channels ahead of a likely European Union ban, aiming to curtail propaganda during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The EU announced a ban Sunday, which countries are expected to sign off on today after a formal proposal. In the meantime, YouTube owner Alphabet, Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. and TikTok owner Bytedance Ltd. have already restricted access to accounts run by Sputnik and Russia Today in the EU.

“We have received requests from a number of governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state controlled media,” Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, wrote in a tweet. “Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time. We will continue to work closely with governments on this issue.”

YouTube announced Tuesday morning that it would also block videos on the site, after previously restricting ads on the content. The ban is effective immediately but the company wrote that “It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up.”