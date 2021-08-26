Spotify debuts songs honoring CMOs of CVS, Frito-Lay and more

Each “single” also features its own cover art that gives a nod to its genre and subject.

According to Sarah Kiefer, Spotify’s global director of enterprise marketing, the campaign was a way to “have fun” with the brand’s marketing partners after the pandemic shut down the usual stream of opportunities to connect, such as the Cannes Lions. It also banks on the fact that “CMOs are music fans, too,” she says. “We’re often in conversations with partners about how central music is to their lives and the lives of their audiences. Like all of us, top marketers have distinct personal tastes and listen to music in their downtime to relax, bond with their families, soundtrack a workout or commute and get a mood boost.”

The brand and FCB worked hand-in-hand with the marketers to create tracks reflecting their respective musical tastes and stories. “The CMOs themselves were involved at every step, from advising on their preferred genre to approving the lyrics and song cuts,” Kiefer says.

Spotify has employed a host of initiatives directed toward marketers, such as last year’s “Wrapped for Advertisers,” as well as its Culture Next report, which dives into the influence of Gen Z and millennials on audio streaming and culture. But the CMO album may be its most creative to date and its first ever to highlight specific individuals and partners.

In selecting the execs to feature in the album, Kiefer says the Spotify team worked with both existing partners and those it was looking to engage with more deeply. “Ultimately, we wanted to celebrate our partners’ creative and strategic work, as well as their unique ability to deliver outstanding results for their brands,” she says. And more songs may be in the works, she says. “Our virtual doors are open for other CMOs. Please do get in touch, and share a preferred genre for your song. We will definitely consider that difficult second album if this one resonates.”