Sprite sponsors new ‘Black Panther’ movie—here are its plans

The original Black Panther movie was not only a box office hit but a cultural milestone, celebrated for its portrayal of a Black superhero while using a majority Black cast and Black director, Ryan Coogler. Wakanda—a fictional wealthy African country—is seen to represent what the New York Times Magazine contributor Carvell Wallace in 2018 described as “a place for multiple generations of Black Americans to store some of our most deeply held aspirations.”

“Wakanda Forever” stars Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda and has the nation fighting intervening world powers in the wake of the death of King T’Challa, who was played by Chadwick Boseman in the original. (Boseman died of cancer in 2020.)

'A cultural phenomenon'

Sprite leaders first began meeting with Marvel more than a year ago and jumped at the chance to sponsor the sequel.

“Who doesn't want to be part of such a cultural phenomenon that shifted and changed people's perceptions on what Black folks could do,” said A.P. Chaney, Sprite’s North America creative director. The film franchise “speaks to Brown and Black creators and people changing the world and that, to us, was a momentous shift,” she said. Sprite’s marketing has sought to change perceptions of Black creators, “so why not partner with such a franchise that is doing the same,” she added.

While the campaign includes traditional ads plugging Sprite Zero Sugar, including a TV spot, much of the effort is focused on helping young multicultural audiences learn from people of color who played instrumental roles in producing “Wakanda Forever.”

Videos in the “Hall of Zero Limits” site feature first-hand accounts on movie-making from creators such as Hannah Beachler, the first Black person to win an Oscar for production design for her work in the first Black Panther movie. The site also includes a “Find Your Gift” quiz in which users input their passions and interest to reveal their personality type and get career advice; in one result the quiz describes a user as a “visionary” who might be suitable for work in the sound, design, software, aerospace, industrial, or biomedical fields.

Limited-edition Sprite Zero Sugar cans and bottles include the movie logo as well as a QR code that unlocks the AR experience and the microsite.