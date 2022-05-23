Starbucks to exit Russia completely, joining McDonald's and other brands

Starbucks Corp. will exit Russia completely, marking the latest corporate withdrawal from the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

In March, Starbucks said its licensed partner had agreed to immediately suspend operations at all 130 of its stores in Russia. The latest decision will mean ending its brand presence in the country, with the company paying nearly 2,000 workers for six months and providing help for job transitions, Starbucks told employees Monday.

“We condemn the unprovoked, unjust and horrific attacks on Ukraine by Russia, and our hearts go out to all those affected,” Kevin Johnson wrote colleagues in March, before he retired as CEO. “The invasion and humanitarian impact of this war are devastating and create a ripple effect that is felt throughout the world.”