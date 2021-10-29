Starburst debuts a new 'Berries and Cream' dance with Little Lad

Back in the mid-2000s, the previously boring candy category became one of the ad world’s most exciting when commercials for Mars Wrigley brands Starburst and Skittles captured mainstream attention with their bizarre, off-kilter comedy. One such ad for Starburst featured a strange character named Little Lad, a bewigged, bestockinged man-boy wearing pedal pushers and a maniacal smile who performed an awkward jig involving clapping and skipping from side to side. “Berries and Cream, Berries and Cream I’m a little lad who loves Berries and Cream!” he sang.

Over the last couple of months, the TikTok-verse resurrected the classic character for a whole new generation of fans, and Little Lad became arguably more popular than ever — with the #berriesandcream hashtag alone garnering nearly 2 billion views. The original actor, Jack Ferver, was also inspired to get in character once again on his own TikTok account.

And now, the brand originally behind Little Lad has returned to back him officially. In late September, Starburst came out with a Little Lad Halloween costume and today, Little Lad appears in a new TikTok video dancing a whole new candy dance.