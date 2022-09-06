Starburst sends TikToks into space to reconnect with Gen Z

Starburst is sending TikToks to space in an effort to reconnect with Gen Z.

The “Ask the Universe” campaign taps TikTokers to answer the question, “How do they make Starburst taste so juicy?” and use the hashtag #BeamItUpStarburst. Creators can use whatever form of communication they think will resonate most with potential higher life forms. The challenge will kick off with Kirsten Banks, an astrophysicist with over 350,000 followers on TikTok, and run from Sept. 6 to Oct. 14.

Starburst will then choose the most creative TikToks to be beamed into space using SpaceSpeak, a website that sends out encoded messages, images and videos into space. Creators of selected videos will be able to input their TikTok handle on a Starburst webpage created for the campaign and see where their video is traveling in space in real time.

The campaign was developed in partnership with DDB. The accompanying TV spot, which debuted in early August, was directed by Bine Bach.