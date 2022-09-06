Marketing News & Strategy

Starburst sends TikToks into space to reconnect with Gen Z

The push features an astrophysicist and a hashtag challenge
By Erika Wheless. Published on September 06, 2022.
Credit: Starburst

Starburst is sending TikToks to space in an effort to reconnect with Gen Z.

The “Ask the Universe” campaign taps TikTokers to answer the question, “How do they make Starburst taste so juicy?” and use the hashtag #BeamItUpStarburst. Creators can use whatever form of communication they think will resonate most with potential higher life forms. The challenge will kick off with Kirsten Banks, an astrophysicist with over 350,000 followers on TikTok, and run from Sept. 6 to Oct. 14. 

Starburst will then choose the most creative TikToks to be beamed into space using SpaceSpeak, a website that sends out encoded messages, images and videos into space. Creators of selected videos will be able to input their TikTok handle on a Starburst webpage created for the campaign and see where their video is traveling in space in real time.

The campaign was developed in partnership with DDB. The accompanying TV spot, which debuted in early August, was directed by Bine Bach.

Starburst previously used TikTok to resurrect the brand’s Little Lad from the 2000s, the mascot for the candy’s berries and cream flavor. The most recent campaign builds off of the insight that 68% of Gen Zers are interested in space, according to finance company ValuePenguin. (And 28% of them would take a trip to space rather than wiping out their debt.) 

“We’re excited to be leaning into this playful brand insight but in a new and refreshed way,” Martin Terwilliger, marketing director at Mars Wrigley, said in a statement. “Gen Z and Millennials’ interest in space is only growing, and we love that our latest wonder-inducing campaign is so squarely at the center of pop culture.”

The commercial is the brand’s first for its core product line since 2015. Creative will also run in online video, print, paid search and select social channels.   

