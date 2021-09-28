Stitch Fix pumps up marketing, promotes new non-subscription model as sales surge

The new marketing comes on the heels of stellar earnings released last week for the quarter ended July 31. Stitch Fix reported a 29% jump in revenue to $571.2 million compared with the year-earlier period, along with net income of $28 million. The retailer had reported a loss in the fiscal fourth quarter of last year of $44.5 million.

Executives said they are investing more in brand marketing to spread awareness about Freestyle. This month, Stitch Fix increased advertising spend relative to its most recent fourth quarter on new channels including search and SEM marketing. The increase in marketing investment is excepted to continue moving forward, according to Chief Financial Officer Dan Jedda on a recent earnings call with analysts.